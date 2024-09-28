How Many Beers Are In A Standard Keg?
When hosting a large party or gathering, some people prefer getting a beer keg or two over buying lots of cans or bottles. The question many hosts have is, how many kegs do I need and how long does a beer keg last once it's been tapped? To answer those questions, you need to know how many beers are actually in a keg. A standard keg, also referred to as a half barrel, is 15.5 gallons, which amounts to 165 12-ounce cans or bottles of beer (when accounting for the foam, the actual amount might be about a dozen or so less beers).
In the brewing industry, a barrel is equivalent to 31 gallons, hence a half barrel is half the size. Even though they're half a barrel, kegs are commonly referred to as a "full keg" since they are the largest standard keg size. Half barrels are the most commonly used kegs in restaurants and bars. They are also suitable for large celebrations — with one half barrel, a party of 55 adults means about three 12-ounce beers per person.
You might consider smaller kegs for smaller gatherings or for better maneuverability (half barrels are about 160 pounds when full). Smaller keg sizes include a quarter barrel or "pony keg" (7.75 gallons or 82 bottles of beer), sixth barrel (5.16 gallons or 55 bottles of beer), and a mini keg (1.32 gallons or 14 bottles of beer).
More things to know when getting a beer keg
The cost of a half barrel depends on the type of beer you get, with a range of around $120 to $150 for domestic beer and $170 to $200 for imported and craft beers. For a German beer typically served at Oktoberfest, like Hofbräu München, you'll likely pay closer to $200 to $250 per keg. For comparison, a quarter barrel ranges from around $75 to $140 depending on the type of beer.
The cost of a keg typically doesn't include the tap, which you can purchase separately or possibly rent from some distributors. Whether you buy or rent one depends on how often you plan to use it. A standard tap, also referred to as a picnic tap, can cost $50 to $100, depending on the quality. However, if you don't plan on throwing many keggers, you may be able to rent one from some liquor stores for around $10 to $20.
Once you've purchased your keg, get someone to help you lift it instead of trying to roll it, which can result in lots of foam in your beer. When you've gotten it home or to the party location, make sure to put it on ice right away. Many people place their keg in a large plastic tub or clean garbage can filled with ice. The keg pulls beer from the bottom so you really only need to keep the bottom half cold.