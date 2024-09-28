How Many Beers Are In A Standard Keg?

When hosting a large party or gathering, some people prefer getting a beer keg or two over buying lots of cans or bottles. The question many hosts have is, how many kegs do I need and how long does a beer keg last once it's been tapped? To answer those questions, you need to know how many beers are actually in a keg. A standard keg, also referred to as a half barrel, is 15.5 gallons, which amounts to 165 12-ounce cans or bottles of beer (when accounting for the foam, the actual amount might be about a dozen or so less beers).

Advertisement

In the brewing industry, a barrel is equivalent to 31 gallons, hence a half barrel is half the size. Even though they're half a barrel, kegs are commonly referred to as a "full keg" since they are the largest standard keg size. Half barrels are the most commonly used kegs in restaurants and bars. They are also suitable for large celebrations — with one half barrel, a party of 55 adults means about three 12-ounce beers per person.

You might consider smaller kegs for smaller gatherings or for better maneuverability (half barrels are about 160 pounds when full). Smaller keg sizes include a quarter barrel or "pony keg" (7.75 gallons or 82 bottles of beer), sixth barrel (5.16 gallons or 55 bottles of beer), and a mini keg (1.32 gallons or 14 bottles of beer).

Advertisement