The Food Safety Myth To Unlearn About Mayo

It's a bright, hot day at a big summer cookout, and you're waiting in line for a third helping of macaroni salad. Someone mentions how dang hot it is out here and the question of food safety is suddenly churning in your mind. The food's been sitting out for almost an hour and that incredible mac salad is chock-full of mayo. What are the chances you get food poisoning from it? Pretty high, you decide. Mayo and heat are a bad combination. You skip the macaroni salad and grab a second serving of barbecue baby back ribs instead.

Advertisement

If this scenario is familiar, you've fallen prey to one of the biggest food safety myths out there — that mayonnaise is the most likely culprit behind food poisoning at picnics, barbecues, and other outdoor food events. While this may have been accurate in the days before commercially produced mayonnaise, nothing could be further from the truth today. In fact, the mayo in that macaroni salad could make it safer for consumption than it would be in a mayo-less form. Worse, some of the other mayo-free dishes that have graced your Styrofoam plate are more likely to have you calling in sick to work tomorrow than anything with mayonnaise.