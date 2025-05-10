14 Creative Ingredients To Improve Store-Bought Ranch

Ranch dressing is a staple in many kitchens, drizzled over crisp salads, served with crudités, or used as a dunking sauce for pizza crusts, fries, and chicken wings. This iconic condiment was invented in the early 1950s by Steve Henson, a plumber working in Anchorage, Alaska. Looking to enhance some meals for his hungry crew, he began mixing up a blend of buttermilk, mayonnaise, onion and garlic powder, black pepper, and dried herbs. What resulted was a creamy, tangy, and unexpectedly craveable dressing — a homemade delight that would eventually become a national obsession, earning its place as the best-selling salad dressing in the country.

Today, ranch isn't just a dressing, it's a full-blown flavor category that's everywhere — from supermarket condiment aisles to snack shelves featuring ranch-flavored chips and popcorn. And yet, for all its popularity, even the best store-bought ranch often falls a little flat, while the worst can taste overly sweet, bland, and processed, missing the punchy flavors of the homemade version. But that's where a little creativity can come in to save the day.

With just a few extra ingredients, you can take a basic bottle of ranch and turn it into something bold and delicious. From mushroom spreads and pesto to caramelized onions and hot sauce, these 14 creative add-ins are easy ways to transform store-bought ranch into something that can rival a homemade batch.