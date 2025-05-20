8 Best Grocery Chains For Vegan Meat Options
For many years, the best vegan meat options available were seitan or texturized vegetable protein (not exactly the most exciting). They were the best way to make sure you were including some plant-based protein on your plate, but they were unlikely to fully satisfy a craving for an all-beef burger from the grill — especially for those on the fence about adopting a vegan diet. Luckily, those days are behind us as brands like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods have crafted products that closely resemble the texture and flavor of animal-based proteins.
Whether you've been a die-hard vegan for a long time, are new to the world of plant-based eating, or just looking to reduce your meat intake, finding vegan-friendly meat options isn't always easy. Sure, the number of vegan meat options has grown exponentially in recent years, but not all grocery chains are guaranteed to carry your favorite plant-based brands.
So, we did your homework for you using our experience being vegan for over five years, as well as looking at reviews online as a guide. Next time you're craving meat (minus the animal), here's a run-down of the best grocery chains for finding those vegan meat options.
Whole Foods
Whole Foods has long catered to a more health-conscious crowd, and it's a clear winner when it comes to a wide selection of vegan meat options. Although the trade-off is cost, since it is still one of the priciest grocery stores to shop at, even after it was acquired by Amazon. This nationwide chain carries a range of popular vegan meat brands, both in the fridge and freezer aisles. So, whether you're craving burgers, bacon, or chicken nuggets, you'll likely find meat-free alternatives on the shelves. In addition, we've found that Whole Foods often stocks harder-to-find products from smaller vegan brands or local brands that you might not be able to find elsewhere.
What's more, the brand has also developed an extensive range of products under its 365 store brand that are often more affordable than the brand-name counterparts. A few of the vegan meat alternatives you'll find in the store brand line up include ground "beef," burgers, and plant-based chicken-style bites.
Aldi
Few stores can beat the grocery prices you'll find at your local Aldi. While the U.S. stores don't have nearly as many options for vegan meats as the ones in the U.K., it's still worth a trip. Many vegan eaters like their selection of protein-packed staples, like inexpensive tofu. However, the availability of other vegan options can vary from store to store. For example, depending on the region and the season, some shoppers can find products like frozen vegan chicken fries or "chicken" patties. However, whether you're an Aldi regular or it's your first trip to the store, many Aldi items are seasonal or available for a limited time only.
The brand does seem to be making some strides to add more vegan meat options to its stores. For example, it developed a few options under its Earth Grown store brand, like frozen meatless meatballs and a vegan taco filling that comes in a convenient microwavable pouch for a low-effort taco night. Make sure to bring a quarter for your cart when you're shopping for all the plant-based options!
Walmart
Walmart is the go-to store for many in the U.S. since it's widely accessible and often has great prices on a wide variety of groceries, including vegan meat alternatives. The freezer aisle is where you'll find the majority of the vegan meats. Most Walmart stores stock vegan versions of ground beef, breakfast sausage, chicken, and fish filets. While you're there for the faux meat, take advantage of the lower prices and stock up on other vegan options too. Walmart can be a great place to find vegan cheeses, yogurt, butter, ice cream, and snacks as well.
That's not all. Like other retailers, Walmart has capitalized on the popularity of plant-based foods. Its store label, bettergoods, focuses on offerings for those with dietary restrictions or preferences like plant-based or gluten-free. When shopping, look out for green branding on the bettergoods products, which indicates it's a plant-based option. Some of the vegan items under the new label include ice cream and shredded mozzarella, but you'll also find a couple of meat options like frozen chicken nuggets.
Sprouts
Looking to try something new? Sprouts Farmers Market caters to plant-based eaters by offering innovative products that might not be available elsewhere. For example, Sprouts was the first national retailer to offer Meati's vegan chicken and carne asada steaks when they first hit the market in 2023. Like Whole Foods and Walmart, you'll find many of your favorite plant-based brands at Sprouts as well as new-to-the-market items. Just a quick search for "vegan" on the store's website populates a long list of options.
Not to mention, it also included many vegan meats in its budget-friendly store brand line. In addition to vegan beef and chicken, it also offers a soy chorizo product that is similar to the cult-favorite one from Trader Joe's. Honestly, Trader Joe's and Sprouts have a lot in common since both are committed to selling items that fit a range of dietary needs, like those looking for vegan-friendly options.
Target
Target isn't just for stocking up on paper towels and impulse purchases. The store's grocery aisles are also worth browsing, especially if you're looking for plant-based options. The freezer, in particular, is a treasure trove of vegan options like meatballs, corn dogs, chicken nuggets, breakfast sausage, and more. In many stores, a section of the freezer aisle is even designated for its plant-based options. Many vegan eaters like that the prices for Target's store and name-brand vegan meats are often much lower than Whole Foods.
Speaking of store brands, Target also has some good deals on its in-house Good & Gather products. In addition to budget-friendly tofu and frozen edamame, it also offers meaty options like plant-based ground "beef" sausages at an approachable price. The store also made moves to incorporate more vegan options by partnering with Tabitha Brown on a line of vegan groceries, such as the plant-based sausages with mango and basil.
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's is one of the most popular grocery chains, and it is easy to see why. It offers a wide range of one-of-a-kind grocery items at prices that are lower than other stores. Whether you are shopping for groceries for the week or just want to score some tasty snacks, Trader Joe's likely has something for you (even if you're vegan). A quick search of the vegan options on its website yields more than 100 items at the time of writing this article, with a few vegan meat alternatives in the list.
For example, you'll find a few faux-meat products in the freezer aisle, like meatless meatballs and meatless breakfast sausage. In addition, the Korean beefless bulgogi has developed a cult-following. Don't miss one of its newest vegan meat additions in the freezer aisle, the chicken-less mandarin orange morsels, which are sure to satisfy any orange chicken cravings. During the holidays, you'll also find many vegans buying their annual fix of the ever-favorite breaded turkey-less stuffed roast as an alternative to Thanksgiving turkey.
Kroger
Kroger is a popular grocery chain with a little more than 2,700 stores in 35 states. Lucky for vegan eaters, it also stocks its stores with a variety of plant-based items, including a range of vegan meats. Essentially, Kroger can be a one-stop shop for all your plant-based groceries since it has plenty of vegan cheeses, non-dairy milks, and more.
Kroger's in-house brand Simple Truth offers a variety of vegan meat options with a big selection of store brand meat alternatives out of the grocers on this list. Beyond just ground "beef" and burgers, you'll also find deli slices, breakfast sausage, meatless chicken tenders, and more in the Simple Truth line. It even has a plant-based honey made from ingredients like agave and apple juice. Pick that up with a package of vegan beef, and you could make a vegan version of this sticky soy steak bites recipe.
Publix
Shoppers in the Southeast region of the U.S. are likely quite familiar with Publix, a Florida-founded grocery chain with more than 1,400 stores. This chain has gathered many super-fans over the years, thanks in large part to its extensive deli and bakery. For plant-based eaters, it has become a go-to store since it offers a wide variety of well-known brands for vegan options, from cheese to meat alternatives.
Like other grocers, Publix has a wide selection of vegan meat options like veggie burgers and chicken-less tenders under its in-house brand GreenWise. That way, you can stock up on some of these plant-based staples without breaking the bank. For times when you don't actually feel like cooking after restocking the fridge, Publix has made-to-order subs available (Pub subs to the locals). Surprisingly, several are vegetarian and can easily be adapted to be vegan as well. Many vegans rave about the Publix deli meatless turkey sub.