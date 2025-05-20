8 Best Grocery Chains For Vegan Meat Options

For many years, the best vegan meat options available were seitan or texturized vegetable protein (not exactly the most exciting). They were the best way to make sure you were including some plant-based protein on your plate, but they were unlikely to fully satisfy a craving for an all-beef burger from the grill — especially for those on the fence about adopting a vegan diet. Luckily, those days are behind us as brands like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods have crafted products that closely resemble the texture and flavor of animal-based proteins.

Whether you've been a die-hard vegan for a long time, are new to the world of plant-based eating, or just looking to reduce your meat intake, finding vegan-friendly meat options isn't always easy. Sure, the number of vegan meat options has grown exponentially in recent years, but not all grocery chains are guaranteed to carry your favorite plant-based brands.

So, we did your homework for you using our experience being vegan for over five years, as well as looking at reviews online as a guide. Next time you're craving meat (minus the animal), here's a run-down of the best grocery chains for finding those vegan meat options.