How Does Sprouts Compare To Trader Joe's?

Survey after survey shows that folks really love TJ's. USA Today ranked it at No. 8 on its readers' choice list of the 10 best grocery stores in the U.S.; Market Force placed it fourth for customer satisfaction; Progressive Grocer ranked it 33rd on its list of the top 100 food retailers; and budgeting guru Dave Ramsey's money-management site Ramsey Solutions placed it fifth on its list of the cheapest grocery stores in America for 2025.

What's so special about Trader Joe's? Well, for starters, the store is known for selling name-brand products that have no artificial flavors or preservatives, no genetically modified organisms, no added trans fats, and no dairy ingredients that contain antibiotics. The retailer purchases directly from manufacturers and growers, not brokers or distributors, then frequently markets products under its own name, which explains why so many of its packaged items, such as frozen meals, are Trader Joe's brand. Since the company is not a manufacturer, it doesn't make any of its self-labeled products.

While the small footprint of each store — minimal parking, limited selection, and short aisles — may be among Trader Joe's most annoying features, they also, arguably, help keep the store's prices low, which shoppers definitely appreciate. Its small, local market vibe is further accentuated by such neighborly offerings as a generous return policy, chatty cashiers, hours that vary by location, and a commitment to in-person shopping that means no curbside or delivery options are available.