How Does Sprouts Compare To Trader Joe's?
Shoppers are increasingly choosing specialty grocery stores over traditional chains. Specialty markets, which typically offer items that are special or somewhat hard to find, and fresh, often organic produce, outperformed traditional grocery stores in 2024, despite sometimes being farther away from shoppers' homes. Such stores frequently provide offerings that cater to dietary restrictions or emphasize seasonality, sell prepackaged meals, or even have on-site dining. Although shoppers are likely just going to hit the closest grocery store for their basic needs like milk or bread, many people shop at specialty markets for their unique items and the opportunities they offer for discovering something new. Among the most well-known and popular chains are Trader Joe's and Sprouts Farmers Market.
While Trader Joe's operates more than 600 stores in 43 states, Sprouts has about 150 fewer stores in only 24 states, as of February 2025. This means that for some customers, only one or the other specialty grocery retailer may be available. And although Trader Joe's footprint may be much larger, Sprouts is growing rapidly. In places where both are present, the two chains may frequently compete for customers seeking fresh, affordable, healthy food, so it's worth taking a closer look at how they compare.
Get to know Trader Joe's
Survey after survey shows that folks really love TJ's. USA Today ranked it at No. 8 on its readers' choice list of the 10 best grocery stores in the U.S.; Market Force placed it fourth for customer satisfaction; Progressive Grocer ranked it 33rd on its list of the top 100 food retailers; and budgeting guru Dave Ramsey's money-management site Ramsey Solutions placed it fifth on its list of the cheapest grocery stores in America for 2025.
What's so special about Trader Joe's? Well, for starters, the store is known for selling name-brand products that have no artificial flavors or preservatives, no genetically modified organisms, no added trans fats, and no dairy ingredients that contain antibiotics. The retailer purchases directly from manufacturers and growers, not brokers or distributors, then frequently markets products under its own name, which explains why so many of its packaged items, such as frozen meals, are Trader Joe's brand. Since the company is not a manufacturer, it doesn't make any of its self-labeled products.
While the small footprint of each store — minimal parking, limited selection, and short aisles — may be among Trader Joe's most annoying features, they also, arguably, help keep the store's prices low, which shoppers definitely appreciate. Its small, local market vibe is further accentuated by such neighborly offerings as a generous return policy, chatty cashiers, hours that vary by location, and a commitment to in-person shopping that means no curbside or delivery options are available.
The scene at Sprouts
Unquestionably, shoppers love Trader Joe's, but Sprouts, which has fewer stores in a lot fewer states, has its own loyal following. In general, while TJ's has a small corner market feeling, Sprouts more closely resembles a traditional grocery store, both in size and scope. The store also is committed to selling products that suit dietary preferences, such as non-GMO, gluten-free, and plant-based. Because Sprouts stores are usually larger and stock a wider product selection than Trader Joe's, families tend to shop there more often, whereas Trader Joe's has more singles in its customer base.
Sprouts also offers more traditional grocery store offerings, such as a loyalty discount program, curbside pickup and delivery options fulfilled in-house and through Instacart, prepared entrees and a deli, and even an in-house coffee bar. You're also more likely to see brands you'd be able to find at other stores at Sprouts since only about one-fifth of its revenue comes from its private-label Forager products, while Trader Joe's sales are comprised of about 80% store-brand products.
How the two stack up
Of course, shoppers will always have their favorites, whether due to produce variety or quality, prices, selection, or even atmosphere. Both stores are committed to selling natural, organic items that suit a range of dietary needs. But while Trader Joe's strives for that small neighborhood shop vibe, Sprouts is going for a year-round farmers' market environment, complete with a bakery, bulk items, and a commitment that 90% of its products are natural or organic. And though Sprouts has only been around since 2002, opening several decades after Trader Joe's founding in 1967, it's gaining ground rapidly as one of the fastest-growing grocery store chains in the U.S. Progressive Grocer even awarded Sprouts its 2024 Retailer of the Year Award.
So, as to how Sprouts stacks up to Trader Joe's, that's in the eye of the consumer. If you're looking for a smaller, cozier shopping atmosphere and a grocery store focused on lower prices and unique meal items, TJ's is the place. But for a more traditional shopping experience with an eye toward variety, quality, and convenience, you might want to opt for Sprouts.