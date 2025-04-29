The Meat Replacement You Might Want To Avoid Buying
As someone who's been vegetarian for 18 years, vegan for eight, and ran a vegan food business for four, trust me when I say I've tried my fair share of plant-based proteins. And the truth is, meat substitutes have come a long way in the last few years. But if there's one product that consistently disappoints, it's TVP.
Texturized vegetable protein (or TVP) comes in the form of dry, beige nuggets or curls that you'll find in specialized health food stores, marketed as a versatile meat substitution. They are often touted as the closest vegan substitute for ground beef in a recipe, and from a nutritional standpoint, they're pretty decent as well. Created from defatted soy flour that's been processed and dried, they pack a pretty hefty protein punch. The texture, unfortunately, leaves a lot to be desired.
To cook them, you first have to give them a soak to rehydrate them, and I find that doing this in vegetable stock definitely works to infuse them with some flavor. However, it seems that no matter how long I soak them, they never absorb liquid equally. I'll always come across one bite that is tough and chewy while the rest are soft and tender. Not to mention the fact that the final texture is a strange kind of sponginess that doesn't quite mimic meat.
Better alternatives for a plant-based plate
While I personally think TVP falls short, there are several other meat alternatives that offer a way better eating experience. Tempeh, for example, is made from fermented soybean paste and has a fantastic nutty flavor and firm texture that holds up beautifully in stir-fries and sandwiches. And since it's made from a natural fermentation process, it's full of nutritional benefits.
Another great option is seitan, an underrated ingredient for vegetarians who miss the bite of meat. It's made from vital wheat gluten and has a really meaty texture and chewiness. Just keep in mind it does take a bit longer to make (you have to blend the wheat gluten with other ingredients before steaming or baking it), but you can also find it pre-made in some specialty stores. It's satisfying and incredibly meaty with none of the dried-out qualities of TVP.
And then, of course, there's tofu. It's a classic for a reason — it's high in protein and can be cooked in all kinds of ways. Shred it into mince, fry it into crispy bites, or cut it into sandwich slices, it will never let you down. Like all other meat alternatives, it does need to soak up some flavor before you cook it, and don't forget the extra step of removing excess water before adding it to your marinade.
The plant-based world has expanded dramatically in the last few years, so there's simply no need to settle for disappointing protein sources anymore. Just remember that the trick to making them all taste good every time is to treat them like flavor sponges. Always season and marinade before you start cooking!