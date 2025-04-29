The Meat Replacement You Might Want To Avoid Buying

As someone who's been vegetarian for 18 years, vegan for eight, and ran a vegan food business for four, trust me when I say I've tried my fair share of plant-based proteins. And the truth is, meat substitutes have come a long way in the last few years. But if there's one product that consistently disappoints, it's TVP.

Texturized vegetable protein (or TVP) comes in the form of dry, beige nuggets or curls that you'll find in specialized health food stores, marketed as a versatile meat substitution. They are often touted as the closest vegan substitute for ground beef in a recipe, and from a nutritional standpoint, they're pretty decent as well. Created from defatted soy flour that's been processed and dried, they pack a pretty hefty protein punch. The texture, unfortunately, leaves a lot to be desired.

To cook them, you first have to give them a soak to rehydrate them, and I find that doing this in vegetable stock definitely works to infuse them with some flavor. However, it seems that no matter how long I soak them, they never absorb liquid equally. I'll always come across one bite that is tough and chewy while the rest are soft and tender. Not to mention the fact that the final texture is a strange kind of sponginess that doesn't quite mimic meat.