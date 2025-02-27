This Aromatic Rub Brings A Taste Of Breakfast To Your Burger
You can't go wrong with classic hamburger seasonings like salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and maybe even a touch of cayenne. However, one of the beautiful things about burgers is the ability to customize them however you like. If you're looking for a simple way to change up your burger, you probably already have an ingredient on hand that can provide it with a major upgrade when used in a dry rub, and that's coffee. All you need to do is simply mix a tablespoon or two of your favorite ground coffee with the rest of the spices that you typically use to season your burgers.
It's no secret that coffee and beef work well together. Coffee also makes an excellent rub for steaks and is often included in robust barbecue sauces. If you're concerned about your burger tasting too strongly like coffee, don't worry, it won't. The bitterness of coffee will balance out the umami of the beef to make it super savory while also bringing a smoky element to it — even if you didn't cook your burgers over a grill. Add a little smoked paprika or chipotle powder to your dry rub mix to enhance the smoky flavors even more.
Coffee also upgrades the texture
Adding ground coffee to your dry rub does more for your burger than just making it taste good. Coffee contains tannins, a naturally occurring compound found in some plants. Tannins tenderize meat by preventing the protein strands from tightening during the cooking process. This is why you frequently see red wine, another tannin-heavy drink, used in marinades for steaks and other cuts of beef. Not only will your burger have a richer flavor, but it will be melt-in-your-mouth tender.
The texture enhancement doesn't stop there. You could try adding some brown sugar or cocoa powder to the mix to add a hint of sweetness. The added sugar combined with the natural sugars found in coffee will encourage the Maillard reaction, which is the chemical reaction that is behind why meat changes color when it's cooked. When you sear your burger, the protein in the beef and sugars in the dry rub will form a delectable crust, keeping moisture locked in for a juicy interior. However, the charred crust on the outside will provide a satisfying contrast in texture with a subtle crunch.