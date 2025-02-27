This Aromatic Rub Brings A Taste Of Breakfast To Your Burger

You can't go wrong with classic hamburger seasonings like salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and maybe even a touch of cayenne. However, one of the beautiful things about burgers is the ability to customize them however you like. If you're looking for a simple way to change up your burger, you probably already have an ingredient on hand that can provide it with a major upgrade when used in a dry rub, and that's coffee. All you need to do is simply mix a tablespoon or two of your favorite ground coffee with the rest of the spices that you typically use to season your burgers.

It's no secret that coffee and beef work well together. Coffee also makes an excellent rub for steaks and is often included in robust barbecue sauces. If you're concerned about your burger tasting too strongly like coffee, don't worry, it won't. The bitterness of coffee will balance out the umami of the beef to make it super savory while also bringing a smoky element to it — even if you didn't cook your burgers over a grill. Add a little smoked paprika or chipotle powder to your dry rub mix to enhance the smoky flavors even more.