Avoid Buying Barbecue Sauce With One Key Ingredient

Half the joy of barbecue is the sauce, and a good sauce can go beyond the 'cue. Whether you're marinating chicken, topping off pork ribs, or dipping some cornbread, you'll want a high-quality condiment to bring the most flavor out of the food. It all starts with the ingredient list, and we've consulted with an expert to help you find the best barbecue sauce for your next backyard bash.

Chef Dennis Littley is a fine dining professional who helps answer all kinds of cooking inquiries on his recipe blog, askchefdennis.com. There's one ingredient he steers clear of when scouting out a store-bought barbecue sauce, and unfortunately, it's a very common red flag in commercial food. "When shopping for barbecue sauce, watch out for high fructose corn syrup as the first ingredient. A little sweetness is great, but when corn syrup dominates, it often results in a cloying, artificial taste that lacks balance," he says.

Littley also avoids artificial smoke flavoring and extra preservatives because they give the sauce a strong aftertaste rather than a natural smoky depth. His advice is to instead "... look for sauces with real ingredients like tomatoes, vinegar, mustard, natural sweeteners (honey, molasses, or brown sugar), and a blend of spices that add complexity."