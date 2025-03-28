Avoid Buying Barbecue Sauce With One Key Ingredient
Half the joy of barbecue is the sauce, and a good sauce can go beyond the 'cue. Whether you're marinating chicken, topping off pork ribs, or dipping some cornbread, you'll want a high-quality condiment to bring the most flavor out of the food. It all starts with the ingredient list, and we've consulted with an expert to help you find the best barbecue sauce for your next backyard bash.
Chef Dennis Littley is a fine dining professional who helps answer all kinds of cooking inquiries on his recipe blog, askchefdennis.com. There's one ingredient he steers clear of when scouting out a store-bought barbecue sauce, and unfortunately, it's a very common red flag in commercial food. "When shopping for barbecue sauce, watch out for high fructose corn syrup as the first ingredient. A little sweetness is great, but when corn syrup dominates, it often results in a cloying, artificial taste that lacks balance," he says.
Littley also avoids artificial smoke flavoring and extra preservatives because they give the sauce a strong aftertaste rather than a natural smoky depth. His advice is to instead "... look for sauces with real ingredients like tomatoes, vinegar, mustard, natural sweeteners (honey, molasses, or brown sugar), and a blend of spices that add complexity."
How to upgrade store-bought barbecue sauce
High fructose corn syrup is a strong sweetener derived from regular corn syrup. Our highest-rated barbecue sauce that you can find online or in-store, Traeger 'Que BBQ Sauce, uses regular corn syrup and cane sugar as its sweeteners rather than relying on HFCS. Dennis Littley's tip for spotting a top-notch sauce includes looking for a "... real tomato, mustard, or vinegar base" that doesn't rely on unnecessary fillers. The consistency should be smooth and slightly thick — not running out of the bottle like water or falling out in gooey clumps.
"If you accidentally grab a bottle with too much corn syrup, you can tone down the sweetness by adding acidity," he says. "A splash of vinegar, fresh citrus, or even a bit of strong brewed coffee can mellow it out. Balancing with savory elements like soy sauce or beef broth can also help round out the flavor. If all of these fail, you can simmer the sauce on the stovetop with a little butter, garlic, and a pinch of salt. The gentle heat will reduce some of the syrupy sweetness and bring out a more balanced depth of flavor."
If you've accidentally purchased a subpar barbecue sauce, there's still hope to save it. Apple cider vinegar and lemon juice help thin the consistency, while honey and butter can thicken it. Worcestershire and soy sauce add umami flavor notes, and chili peppers and smoked paprika can build the heat. With Littley's advice in mind, you'll be ready to tackle the grill with a superstar sauce.