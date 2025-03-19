The Easiest Way To Make A Dark Kitchen Appear Lighter

For many people, kitchens are the heart of the home. It's where families gather to share meals and celebrate holidays, and it's where we go when insomnia demands we get a comforting midnight snack. Ironically, it's also a room full of safety hazards, like hot surfaces and sharp knives. Dark kitchens are not only depressing and unwelcoming, they can also be dangerous.

Fortunately, there's a simple tool that'll brighten up your space that'll make it feel cozier and help you avoid common food safety mistakes due to lack of light — a mirror. While they may no longer be vital to illuminating our homes, a well-placed mirror can still make a room feel bigger and brighter, which is especially advantageous in a small, dark kitchen space.

The most important thing to consider when choosing a mirror for your space is placement. Because you want it to reflect as much light as possible, hanging a mirror across from a window or near a light fixture will use it to its greatest advantage. Choose a mirror that aligns with your existing kitchen aesthetic so it's both functional and decorative. If you don't have room for a big statement mirror, try clustering smaller mirrors in several areas of your kitchen, like miniature gallery walls. Mix and match shapes and sizes for maximum effect.