The 6 Best Dips At Trader Joe's And 6 You Can Avoid Buying

Trader Joe's has plenty of packaged proteins, salad kits, and wonderful wraps to satisfy any meal cravings. But where this grocery store truly shines is in the snack department. Whether you're shopping for snacks your kids will love or noshes for your own adult cravings, TJ's has a little something for everyone. This includes the chain's illustrious dip and salsa line up, which can be found in both the refrigerated section and among the shelf-stable jarred condiments.

However, as good as a Trader Joe's dips can be, you can still stumble across a true dud, especially if the brand is attempting to hop on the bandwagon with a trendy flavor, like truffle or everything bagel seasoning. So, I sat down and tried 12 popular dips, ranging from spicy salsa to cheesy queso to even a dessert-forward dip best enjoyed with cookies rather than crackers. Out of the pack, I found six worth the money (and the hype) and six that can stay firmly on the shelves (sometimes, despite the hype). Here's the full scoop.