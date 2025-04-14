The 6 Best Dips At Trader Joe's And 6 You Can Avoid Buying
Trader Joe's has plenty of packaged proteins, salad kits, and wonderful wraps to satisfy any meal cravings. But where this grocery store truly shines is in the snack department. Whether you're shopping for snacks your kids will love or noshes for your own adult cravings, TJ's has a little something for everyone. This includes the chain's illustrious dip and salsa line up, which can be found in both the refrigerated section and among the shelf-stable jarred condiments.
However, as good as a Trader Joe's dips can be, you can still stumble across a true dud, especially if the brand is attempting to hop on the bandwagon with a trendy flavor, like truffle or everything bagel seasoning. So, I sat down and tried 12 popular dips, ranging from spicy salsa to cheesy queso to even a dessert-forward dip best enjoyed with cookies rather than crackers. Out of the pack, I found six worth the money (and the hype) and six that can stay firmly on the shelves (sometimes, despite the hype). Here's the full scoop.
Buy it: Corn and Chile Tomato-Less Salsa
The main crux of this corn-heavy salsa lies on what it doesn't have: tomatoes. For those who have a nightshade allergy or simply don't like the tomato flavor, this salsa seems to promise the same fresh sense of spicy heat sans the red veggie. Personally, I love tomatoes, but I first bought this on a whim, thinking it might promise some of the same delicious flavors I get from the classic spicy Chipotle corn salsa. This dip is definitely NOT like the Chipotle salsa, but only because it's much, much better.
Flavored with whole coriander seed and mustard seed, this salsa has an herbal, almost floral undertone that gets complemented by the sweet corn and cut by a bounty of hot chiles. The result is salsa that goes above and beyond being a mere dip to pair with tortilla chips. In the past, I've used it top off baked salmon, plain white rice, and, of course, as the finishing touch on a bunch of freshly made tacos. Like other cult items at Trader Joe's, I like to stock up on it when I can, as I'm occasionally greeted with a dusty, empty shelf rather than the jar.
Skip it: Cowboy Caviar
A classic and hearty take on salsa, the original recipe for cowboy caviar (also referred to as Texas caviar) leaned heavily on pickled black-eyed peas as the base. Indeed, this was initially envisioned more as a vinaigrette-dressed bean salad rather than a legume packed dip. The Trader Joe's version trades the typical black-eyed peas for black beans, and adds in plenty of peppers and corn to round out the flavor. Alas, this dip disappointed on numerous fronts.
Really, what sinks Trader Joe's cowboy caviar is that it suffers from too many unfavorable comparisons. For instance, when holding it up to my favorite recipe for cowboy caviar, this batch ends up tasting weirdly sweet, leaning too heavily on the cane sugar rather than the zingy lime juice mentioned on the label. When compared to the aforementioned Corn and Chile Tomato-Less Salsa, it lacks that aromatic nuance that the mustard and coriander seed bring to the party. In general, there are better homemade and store-bought versions of this salsa out there.
Buy it: Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread
I'm an unabashed fangirl of anything Trader Joe's makes with the Unexpected Cheddar label, from delicious chicken sausage to the brilliant broccoli and cheddar soup that used the namesake cheese (R.I.P. Unexpected soup, you were taken from me way too soon). I know I'm not alone either, as the cheese has consistently won a spot on the Customer Choice Awards for numerous years. Needless to say, the hits don't stop with this incredible cheese spread.
Similar to pub cheese, the Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread is a thick, yet scoopable dip that goes well with crostinis, pita chips, or your favorite sturdy cracker of choice. When I warn that this tub of cheese is infinitely tempting, take me at my word. And that's just if your treat it as an appetizer spread. You could easily use this as a ridiculously delicious filling for a savory pretzel pull-apart bread or as the base to a cheesy quiche. Users on Reddit have noted that it melts fairly well, so you can also try mixing in spoonfuls to mac and cheese, Southern-style grits, or over the top of freshly steamed broccoli. Heck, it can even be a spreadable addition to your next humble grilled cheese.
Skip it: Pimento Cheese Dip
For a Southerner, declaring something a proper pimento cheese product can feel like a controversial job. We're an opinionated lot, and not just any blend of shredded cheddar cheese, cream cheese, mayonnaise, and chopped pickled pimento peppers will suffice. Personally, I like a little variation, like the addition of jalapeños or swapping orange cheddar for white. But no matter what, a classic recipe for pimento cheese should be creamy, yet chunky, savory and a touch sweet, and have a slight zing to it.
Where the Trader Joe's Pimento Cheese Dip fails primarily is in the texture department. This was too thick for easy scooping, snapping my tortilla chips constantly, even when I let it come to room temperature. I ended up feeling like I was eating moist clumps of shredded cheddar rather than a cohesive dip. The flavor, too, was a bit dull to my palate, with the cheddar not packing enough of its signature punch (especially when compared to the brand's cult Unexpected Cheddar variety). Overall, you could be making something much better at home, and probably for a better price. If you're going to buy pimento cheese, it better be exceptional. This isn't that.
Buy It: White Queso Dip
You don't have to do much to please me when it comes to white queso. Just make it gooey, taste like real cheese, and have a slight kick of heat. Alas, it seems that's asking a lot for many mainstream brands. I've had my fair share of bad, processed queso — the kind that would make a Velveeta fan queasy — to the point that it's practically made me skittish of the dip all together. But hark! Trader Joe's has delivered the kind of queso I can count on to satisfy.
A blend of white cheddar, cream, spices, bell peppers, and jalapeños, it tastes like cheese, but infinitely creamier, and packs that perfect level of spice. A quick blitz in the microwave and I felt like I was able to enjoy a queso of equal quality to one I might find at a mid-range Mexican restaurant, but for half the price tag. P.S.: This message was approved by the low-brow white queso connoisseur, aka my husband.
Skip it: Everything and the Elote Dip
Like the Everything But the Bagel flavor line, Trader Joe's hit paydirt when it first launched the Mexican-inspired Everything But the Elote Seasoning Blend. Featuring a seductive combo of Parmesan, chili powder, cumin, sugar, salt, and citric acid, this flavoring works wonders on popcorn, roast chicken, eggs, and, of course, roasted corn cobs already coated in mayonnaise. Naturally, TJ's dip option used the same seasoning but also threw in that extra magic: corn.
I'm as shocked as the next guy that I didn't enjoy this dip, considering that I inhale anything that the Trader Joe's the Elote seasoning blend touches. But where this dip makes a major misstep is in its choice of using a Greek yogurt base rather than the more rich mayonnaise option. The acidic tang that comes from the yogurt does not properly mimic the acid you get from a proper squeeze of lime, nor does it bring the creamy decadence that mayo would, throwing the whole flavor/vibe off. It ended up feeling like I was eating a savory spiced yogurt, maybe one I might pair with a lamb or kebab dish, but certainly not with tortillas or chips.
Buy it: Caesar Salad Dip
I'll be the first to admit that a salad dressing-inspired dip can seem like a lazy rip-off. After all, why can't you just dip your chips into your existing bottle of Ranch or Caesar dressing? You can even thicken it up with some cream cheese or mayonnaise if you so choose. But hear me out. When done right, the dip can far surpass the dressing, as long as it leans into an extra dose of decadence. Trader Joe's totally delivers that with its Caesar Salad Dip.
Loaded with sour cream, mayo, and even chopped romaine lettuce, this dip is packed with the two most crucial umami-rich ingredients that make Caesar dressing so iconic: Parmesan and anchovies. Yes, if my Caesar doesn't come with plenty of salty cheese and fishy anchovy goodness, it means nothing to me. This dip doesn't fumble that all-important distinction, leaning into a savoriness that is much more powerful than your average bottle of dressing. Sure, you can eat it with plain pita chips, but try to unlock even more potential by using it as a sandwich spread or as the thick accompaniment to roast salmon or chicken.
Skip it: Spinach & Kale Greek Yogurt Dip
This is probably my most controversial dip opinion on this list. There are plenty of diehard fans out there that would literally fight me on the merits of TJ's Spinach & Kale Greek Yogurt Dip. To them I say: I think you're missing the point of what a dip should be. For me, a dip is an indulgent and flavorful snack, not meant to serve a healthy purpose. It just exists to be delicious and filling. Meanwhile, the spinach and kale dip is very proud of its healthy attributes, proclaiming it has 60% less calories and 75% less fat than a typical spinach dip. No kidding.
Obviously inspired by the heartier, richer spinach and artichoke dips of yore, this Greek yogurt-based dip cuts more than just a lot of calories and fat; fun and flavor are also left out of the equation. Taste-wise, I found it too tangy and under seasoned, and the texture fared no better. After just a two-day sit in the fridge, it gained watery pools on the surface, making it too soggy to enjoy as a stand alone appetizer. This is my main complaint with yogurt-based dips in general — that water separation is a mood killer. I had a few sandwiches with it as a spread, which was a more palatable experience, but it still didn't make the dip worth the overall money or fridge space.
Buy it: Vegan Tzatziki Dip
With allergy sensitivities and alternative diets on the rise, I like to keep some solid dairy-free dips on hand for my more selective company. Luckily, it's a growing market, and you can even score a solid vegan cheese sauce recipe these days. But I don't want to buy a specialty food item that I wouldn't enjoy eating on my own. Vegan friends come and go, but those dairy-free dips tend to linger. Enter Trader Joe's Vegan Tzatziki Dip, a concoction that I would put up against any traditional tzatziki dip out there.
Admittedly, if you don't like pickles, this dip definitely won't be for you. Even though it doesn't contain pickles exactly, it has all of the base flavors and ingredients of the tart vegetable, from cucumbers to dill, to garlic and acid (in the form of tangy lemon juice). But this pickle-forward flavor is excellent to me, and it's use of vegan cream cheese makes it undeniably creamy. Even if you don't need a dairy-free dip, this tub promises plenty of enjoyment anyway.
Skip it: Sweet Cannoli Dip
I find sweet dips to be controversial subject in the first place. Chances are, you probably have very strong feelings about whether there can be such a thing as a dessert hummus. I mean, great moles often contain chocolate or cocoa powder, but we don't call them dessert sauces, do we? While I tend to stay in the skeptics camp when it comes to dessert dips, I had high hopes for Trader Joe's Sweet Cannoli Dip because I thought it could be an excellent gateway to creating faster tiramisu or icebox cakes.
Alas, this dip takes what should be a simple formula — ricotta and sugar — and over complicates it. Packed with a bevy of dairy products, the main villain here is the presence of sour cream, which makes this dip much too tart to be considered a pleasant cannoli filling. The delicate ricotta gets blown out by the heavy cream cheese and cultured sour cream, making it easy to spread but not as easy to enjoy. For something truly more authentic and cost effective, I suggest you add some confectioners' sugar and vanilla to a tub of whole milk ricotta (and some mascarpone if you can swing it) to get a realistic cannoli filling flavor.
Buy it: Whipped Feta Spread
Love it or hate it, briny feta is having a certifiable moment in the food world as of 2025. A Greek staple, people are no longer content with just crumbling a block of the goat's cheese over their next salad. They're using it to make sauces, dressings, and, of course, dips. Whipped feta is one of the more recent trendy incarnations of the cheese, with air being beaten into the stodgy base to create a fluffy, tangy mousse. Trader Joe's, very rarely behind on the food fads, jumped on the bandwagon and offered up its own Whipped Feta Spread that shoppers can't get enough of.
Creamy, salty, and packing a super savory punch, this whipped feta is a stellar addition to Trader Joe's line up. Unlike some of the other duds on this list, this dip uses Greek yogurt to its benefit, adding creaminess that feels at home with feta's tanginess. Olive oil is also an enriching factor, bringing a welcome touch of velvet to the mix. Though it's perfectly delicious on pita chips, I'm a particular sucker for this dip combined with a drizzle of rich honey, as salty feta and honey hold an undeniable charm for me.
Skip it: Crunchy Chili Onion Hummus
For me, hummus has always been one of Trader Joe's weaker links in the dip department. It's not that it necessarily makes bad hummus, I just tend to find other brands to taste much better, packing a more tahini-rich punch that I like. The true sin that Trader Joe's tends to make with its hummus is ladling on gimmicky and not necessarily complementary toppings and flavors to the chickpea spread. They've had an everything bagel hummus, pumpkin hummus, beet hummus, and the dreaded chocolate hummus. Some have been successful, but most feel like an attempt to hide the beautiful simplicity of hummus under layers of nonsense.
That's how I feel about the Crunchy Chili Onion Hummus. You can't necessarily smash together two great things and get something equally great, let alone good. The hummus itself was mediocre, and the chili topping felt like a spicy, oily blanket that did nothing to save it. Again, this is not reflection on the Crunchy Chile Onion condiment the brand sells; I love that stuff and use it liberally. But blending it with hummus felt like a greasy mixed metaphor that didn't quite add up. There's much better hummus available, and it doesn't need to hide behind any extra noise to be enjoyable.
Methodology
I selected my dips based on popularity, regional availability, and with comparison chiefly in mind. For instance, I thought that I could compare the cowboy caviar to the corn and chile salsa, knowing that one would undoubtedly be stronger than the other. While I went into this with many strong opinions already formed, I also consulted the Reddit r/traderjoes page for recommendations and pans from diehard TJ fans to give it a well-rounded approach.
During tasting, I used yellow corn tortilla chips to pair with the more salsa/queso-like dips and plain, salted pita chips with the other miscellaneous dips. For the cannoli dip, I specifically used a chocolate wafer cookie so that I wouldn't be mixing too much salt and savoriness into the equation. I also tried to determine whether these dips would be versatile for other applications, such as for sauces or fillings. Almost all were served cold (as intended) with the exception of the queso dip, which was better heated in the microwave.