7 Fresh Meats To Buy At Trader Joe's And 7 To Avoid

Browsing options in the meat department at Trader Joe's can feel overwhelming. The store carries plenty of options, from raw to marinated. And while the quality is consistently solid, naturally, some selections are lower in price or have better taste than others.

I tried out a variety of meats from Trader Joe's, including some that have been part of my meal planning in my own kitchen for years. Versatility and value were key factors for me; those that I reach for time and again obviously stood out from the pack. Meat that is ready to cook without requiring special preparation also made me take notice, since I turn to Trader Joe's for a broad selection of premade and prepared foods — even at the meat counter. Other options that I decided were better to avoid were either too expensive, lacked flavor, or just weren't easy to prepare in a wide variety of dishes. With that, let's get into the Trader Joe's meats worth buying and the ones you should skip.

