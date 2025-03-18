10 Underrated Sauces Your Pasta Has Been Craving

In the multi-faceted world of pasta, tomato and cream sauces tend to reign supreme. It's difficult to think of pasta as a quintessential kitchen staple without picturing a ruby sauce drizzled over golden noodles, or imagining fettuccine Alfredo without its rich cream sauce and generous helping of chicken and black pepper. These pasta and sauce combinations are almost universally thought of as comfort food; even people without much of a sentimental attachment to pasta enjoy them as a quick means to fill their bellies on a busy evening.

However, if these classics are becoming a redundant recurrence on your dining table, look no further. We've compiled a list of sauces that tend to fly under the culinary radar due to their unconventional natures, but fear not — we haven't sacrificed flavor and simplicity for uniqueness. These sauces have been specially chosen for their ease of preparation, heartiness, and simple modifications for vegetarian or vegan diets. From Italian classics like spaghetti alla siracusana to uncommon pairings such as oyster sauce and Parmesan, our suggestions will open up your culinary mind to a whole new world of flavors.