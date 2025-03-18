10 Underrated Sauces Your Pasta Has Been Craving
In the multi-faceted world of pasta, tomato and cream sauces tend to reign supreme. It's difficult to think of pasta as a quintessential kitchen staple without picturing a ruby sauce drizzled over golden noodles, or imagining fettuccine Alfredo without its rich cream sauce and generous helping of chicken and black pepper. These pasta and sauce combinations are almost universally thought of as comfort food; even people without much of a sentimental attachment to pasta enjoy them as a quick means to fill their bellies on a busy evening.
However, if these classics are becoming a redundant recurrence on your dining table, look no further. We've compiled a list of sauces that tend to fly under the culinary radar due to their unconventional natures, but fear not — we haven't sacrificed flavor and simplicity for uniqueness. These sauces have been specially chosen for their ease of preparation, heartiness, and simple modifications for vegetarian or vegan diets. From Italian classics like spaghetti alla siracusana to uncommon pairings such as oyster sauce and Parmesan, our suggestions will open up your culinary mind to a whole new world of flavors.
1. Ossobuco
For those familiar with Lombard cuisine, ossobuco might sound a bit strange as a pasta sauce. The stew features crosscut veal shanks as the star of the dish, a hearty cut filled with marrow and pure flavor. That flavor can be further teased out by braising the meat with broth, white wine, and vegetables such as tomatoes, carrots, celery, and onions. The result is a thick, delicious stew that's perfect for cold temperatures and keeps well in the fridge or freezer.
In northern regions of Italy, this classic dish is typically paired with creamy grains like polenta or risotto. However, southern regions occasionally pair ossobuco with thick pasta like fettuccine or tagliatelle for a delicious winter meal. Because ossobuco is such a gamey sauce, a thick, wide noodle shape such as pappardelle would work especially well. Adding a little bit of starchy pasta water to the stew is recommended to get the thinner sauce to cling to the noodles. And don't forget the vegetables to add a pop of color to your dish as well.
2. Black olive tapenade
If throwing together a heavier sauce sounds exhausting during the height of a busy weeknight, a minimalist black olive tapenade would probably be a better choice. Don't be intimidated by the lack of ingredients in this dish; a tapenade packs a huge punch on the dining table. For the uninitiated, the salty condiment is most often seen on elaborate charcuterie boards or as a light dressing for toasted bread or vegetable crudités.
Made of black olives, capers, and olive oil, a typical tapenade sauce is savory, earthy, and simply singing with flavor. This dish is vegetarian-friendly and can even accommodate vegan appetites given the right ingredients. For additional heartiness, saute vegetables like asparagus or roasted cherry tomatoes in the tapenade before mixing it with your pasta.
Because this tapenade sauce is on the basic side, you can always flavor it to your preference. Traditional tapenade recipes dating back to the 15th century include garlic, herbs, anchovies, lemon juice, and even brandy in certain regional renditions, so don't be afraid to experiment until the flavor and consistency come out the way you want. Tapenade can be served with a variety of pasta shapes, but using thinner options like fusilli lunghi or vermicelli will help the sauce cling better.
3. Carrot top pesto
Did you know that carrot top greens can be a money-saving replacement for parsley? Those lovely, bright-green crowns have the same slightly bitter note as parsley does, but the end note tends to skew a little sweeter. As such, they taste delicious served in chimichurri or, more relevantly, in a fragrant pesto sauce for your pasta.
Making a carrot-top pesto isn't that different from the famous basil recipe. Pulse together carrot tops, greens, nuts or sunflower seeds, and olive oil for a slightly more herbaceous-tasting pesto. The exact texture itself will depend on the ingredients you choose to include, but the thinner leaves will most likely result in a crunchier texture than what you'll find in a basil-based pesto.
Additionally, carrot top pesto is chock-full of nutrients. Carrot tops have a whopping six times more vitamin C than their popular orange root. They're also packed to the leafy brim with potassium, calcium, and phytonutrients, so this unconventional pesto alternative proves itself a mighty health boost as well as a mouthwatering, money-saver meal. Because this sauce is so fragrant, it's best to keep the dish simple with a curly short pasta shape. Adding chopped or julienned root veggies can infuse brightness and texture to the plate too.
4. Asparagus and Parmesan sauce
Asparagus and Parmesan sauce is a combination that tends to fly under the radar. This silky, decadent duo is vegetarian-friendly and surprisingly simple to make, as the creamy texture relies on grated Parmesan that melts in a heated saucepan. As such, little to no heavy cream is actually required unless your sauce needs a bit more body, and even then you may elect to just add starchy pasta water to keep your dish as light as possible.
The result is a creamy sauce that has just the right amount of savoriness, with the innate sweetness of asparagus rendering out beautifully. This sauce is prized more for its texture than actual flavor, so it is perfect for subtle palates. The crunchy asparagus stalks are a perfect contrast to thicker pasta shapes like tagliatelle or bavette.
The true star of this dish is the Parmesan, though, so be sure to choose a quality wedge of cheese instead of a pre-grated alternative to prevent your sauce from coming out gritty after cooking. The extra effort will make all the difference on the dining table, so don't skimp out on the cheese.
5. Beurre blanc
Paying homage to its French roots, a beurre blanc sauce, in one word, is indulgent. Similar in taste and preparation to hollandaise sauce, beurre blanc is made with a heaping amount of butter that's emulsified with a white wine and shallot reduction, which come together in a creamy, tangy sauce redolent with dairy goodness. It suits seafood such as white fish or shellfish, but vegetables like asparagus or cauliflower work well too.
While the sauce itself is rich, it's also somewhat neutral in flavor, which leaves plenty of room for customization. Ever since its conception in the late 19th century, professional chefs and home cooks have been adding personal touches to this surprisingly versatile sauce. Adding a hint of spice such as white pepper or cayenne can really cut through the heaviness of the cream, and lemon zest or juice does the trick as well.
Because of its delicate preparation process, beurre blanc is not suited for long stints in your fridge or freezer. It's best to serve this sauce piping hot from the stove to make the most of its tangy, buttery flavor. Beurre blanc pairs well with a thin pasta shape like angel hair to make use of its light consistency, though pairing it with thick fettuccine would also make for a delicious experience.
6. Ligurian walnut sauce
At first glance, Ligurian walnut sauce looks brown, bland, and boring. However, looks can be deceiving. Traditionally called salsa di noci (which translates to walnut sauce), it has a rich history dating all the way back to the 16th century. That's right; this recipe predates the popular pine-nut and basil sauce by at least a couple centuries, making it the ancestor to all modern pesto.
Originating in the Italian region of Liguria, walnut sauce is nutty, earthy, and much cheaper to make than most pesto recipes due to the use of walnuts rather than pine nuts. It features a subtle umami flavor from the garlic, cheese, and milk-softened bread. All of this combines into a sauce that's velvety on the tongue and tastes amazing on crostini, vegetables, or even poultry. It's an all-purpose sauce because of its versatile flavor profile and simple texture, and thanks to the generous profusion of walnuts, it's also extremely beneficial for your brain health.
To serve walnut sauce with pasta, consider using another Ligurian classic: trofie. This short, twisted pasta is slightly chewy when cooked al dente and will hold on to this simple but delicious brown sauce wonderfully. Add grated Parmesan cheese and toasted walnuts for additional garnish and a delicious crunch.
7. Pureed butternut squash sauce
Pureed butternut squash pasta is easily one of the coziest and prettiest dishes on this list, and for good reason. Gourd-heavy, this sauce is velvety, rich, and simply pops with the squash's naturally bright color. This sauce also goes well with a cheeky glass of white wine, so it's perfect for a Friday night dinner.
In terms of taste, there are various ways you can personalize this sauce to your liking. You can either go for a sweet profile or a slightly spicy version depending on what you add to the puree. You may choose to accentuate the natural sweetness by adding apples or brown sugar to the squash while it cooks, or go a spicier, savorier route with chili flakes or garlic to cut through the thick texture. If the sauce feels too rich, drizzling balsamic vinegar on top can help brighten the dish.
For additional indulgence, cook up ground pork sausage and onions to mix in. This sauce is most attractive when paired with short pasta such as fusilli or farfalle, but any pasta shape works so long as it holds on to this delicious sauce. Garnish with chopped parsley or grated Parmesan for color and texture.
8. Spaghetti alla siracusana
Welcome to Syracuse ... well, not really, but this dish will certainly transport you to the Sicilian coast without leaving the comfort of your home. This sauce is traditionally tomato-based and heavily reminiscent of the sea. It also varies wildly from family to family, but most commonly, authentic spaghetti alla siracusana calls for anchovies to be included in the sauce. No skimping here!
This sauce also features toasted breadcrumbs as a supporting star, adding a unique texture and body that make this sauce stand out from the rest. Additions such as olives, capers, chopped tomatoes, and minced garlic tumble together to make this a classic, intrinsically Sicilian dish. Use spaghetti or a slightly thicker pasta shape to serve alongside this sauce.
While the usual garnishes such as grated Parmesan and chopped parsley complete this dish, niche recipe variations suggest drizzling honey on top or adding saffron, pine nuts, or even raisins. Depending on the exact taste you're aiming for, be sure to adjust your ingredients to match the flavor profile you desire, but remember to keep the breadcrumbs and anchovies. They are what make this dish spaghetti alla siracusana.
9. Oyster sauce
Oyster sauce is an absolutely unconventional selection for pasta, but purists are missing out on this Asian fusion recipe. This savory condiment is viscous and full of umami, and it's not particularly fishy either. So if you're not a huge fan of the strong taste that permeates clam sauce or seafood-based pasta dishes, oyster sauce is a gentle, rounded way to experience what the ocean has to offer without being too pungent. Oyster sauce is particularly fragrant when stir-fried, which is why you'll find it most often in Chinese restaurant cooking.
Try sauteing it with a generous helping of garlic, scallions, and your choice of roast meat. After cooking your pasta al dente (a thin, long noodle like spaghetti or linguine is best for that satisfying slurp), simply throw it into the pan along with the other ingredients and give everything a good toss until evenly coated in that shiny, glossy goodness. For veggies, consider adding thinly cut broccolini or carrots to your pan, and add a punch of heat with chili flakes or chili oil. Unexpectedly, grated Parmesan cheese also goes well with oyster sauce, so feel free to sprinkle that over your completed dish after you plate this delicious, no-frills meal.
10. Vegan Bolognese with mushrooms
It's hard to think of Bolognese without its trademark minced meat, but hope is not lost for vegan appetites. Silken tofu can be used as a protein replacement in pasta and other creamy dishes because of its high water content, meaning that it can be ground up without turning gritty like most tofu varieties. The resulting sauce is deliciously thick, velvety, and just as silky as the tofu used inside. All you need is the classic soffritto of vegetables, which typically includes diced celery, onions, and carrots. Add tomatoes, and you can also include spinach, roasted red peppers, and white or cremini mushrooms to the mix for a variety of flavors and textures.
It's up to you whether you add seasonings such as garlic, oregano, or dried basil, but it never hurts to pack as much flavor as possible into a pasta sauce. You can also add chickpeas and lentils to the sauce for more plant-based protein if the tofu alone isn't cutting it for you. Bolognese isn't Bolognese without a flat, wide pasta noodle like pappardelle, so serve it up with vegan cheese, a hearty red wine, and you've got yourself a fantastic, plant-based meal.