What's The Best Wine To Pair With Tuna?

Drinking wine with dinner isn't just a nice way to enjoy your meal, it's actually a ritual backed by history and science, and for serious sommeliers, pairing is an art form. There are the basic rules that even casual wine drinkers know — red wine pairs best with steak, chocolate, and other rich, fatty foods, while dry white wine is the drink of choice for lighter fare like chicken, pasta, and seafood. But rules are also meant to be broken, and with such a broad culinary category as seafood, it can be tricky to choose from the wide world of wine varietals.

Tuna is a prime example of this conundrum, since it has a heavier texture than other types of fish and can take many different forms, from canned tuna to seared steaks to raw tartare. While we might be used to grabbing a bottle of white any time seafood is on the menu, when it comes to tasty tuna steaks, red may actually be more appropriate. According to Ricardo Cubias, the assistant general manager and Level Three Sommelier at Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, "Tuna's meaty texture loves medium-bodied reds like Gamay or Pinot Noir." With their supple texture, bright tasting notes of red fruit, and less tannic mouthfeel, these wines beautifully compliment the tender salinity of tuna meat. Ultimately, though, your best possible pairing will depend on cooking style. "If raw or seared, go lighter. If grilled, go bolder," Cubias advises.