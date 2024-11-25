The Tastiest Way To Make A Tuna Steak According To A Pro

Tuna is meaty, tender, and easy to prepare as a flavorful centerpiece to a meal, hardly requiring any additional ingredients. As long as you monitor your tuna consumption to avoid ingesting high levels of mercury, it's also a great lean, nutritionally dense source of protein. Thankfully, when it comes to cooking tuna steaks, there are a number of tasty options at your disposal. Chowhound spoke to Victoriano Lopez, Executive Chef of La Mar Cocina Peruana in San Francisco, and he was full of tips for preparing this popular fish cut like a pro.

At La Mar, Chef Lopez serves Peruvian cuisine with a particular focus on fresh seafood, and tuna features heavily on the menu. When cooking tuna steaks at home, Lopez says, "You can cook a tuna steak in a hot pan seasoned with salt, pepper and clarified butter, on the grill, or in the oven, but my favorite and recommended way is on the grill." While tuna steaks are indeed delicious when marinated and broiled or seared with oil (rather than butter), they are undoubtedly one of the top fish that belong on your grill, and Lopez is clear about why he prefers this method. "Cooking tuna on the grill gives it a slight golden color and adds a lightly smokey flavor, which is just the way I like it," he says.