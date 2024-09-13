Having A Dry White Wine? Reach For These Types Of Dishes

Wine pairings can be a tricky business, as you often have to balance several distinct and sometimes disparate flavors. This is especially true of pairing dry white wines, which include such styles as albariño and muscadet. When we're talking about wine, "dry" simply means that there is little to no sugar present, like when you see 'brut' on a sparkling wine label. The absence of sugar means that dry white wines are strongly acidic and often have some minerality. Because of this, they are frequently used as cooking wines, though they're a far cry from common cooking wine, which tends to be salty. Those are the forces you have to contend with when pairing dry white wines.

Not every food is a good match for those big acidic and earthy flavors, so in order to find the best pairings for dry white wine, Chowhound spoke to an expert. Gillian Ballance is the Master Sommelier and National Education Manager at Treasury Wine Estates and a member of the Court of Master Sommeliers Board of Directors. In her opinion, "Dry white wines, such as sauvignon blanc, pinot grigio, or chardonnay, pair well with poultry dishes or creamy pastas." This builds on a classic theme in wine pairings, which is matching white wines with white meats and red wines with red meats. There's a reason that this color-matching theme works, and it has to do with the acidity of dry whites.