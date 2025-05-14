The 12 Most Historic Restaurants In Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is full of historical sites and various establishments that continue to preserve as well as showcase this iconic state's past. In particular, there are more than a few eateries that have been serving up food and drinks since the nation's founding. With many of these points of interest dating back to colonial and revolutionary times, hungry history buffs can enjoy a wealth of options — from taverns and meeting houses to inns and other jaunts known for their culinary traditions of old.
In addition to offering a unique dining experience, visiting historic eateries in the Keystone State creates the perfect opportunity for travelers to step back in time and truly immerse themselves in the region's history. With specialty dishes, protected architecturally stunning structures, fascinating backstories, and local lore, grabbing a bite to eat at such establishments is definitely a flavorful adventure worth having. In fact, here are the 12 most historic restaurants in Pennsylvania that you can still visit today, whether you are in the neighborhood and feeling peckish, in the mood for something historically significant, or both.
King George II Inn
Situated in the city of Bristol, hungry historians will find King George II Inn. This particular establishment has been around since 1681 and is the country's oldest continuously operating inn as well as the state's oldest bar. Of course, in addition to lodgings and first-rate hospitality, King George II Inn has also been providing its guests and patrons with enticing food and drink. Today, restaurant-goers can enjoy a robust wine and cocktail selection and some good old-fashioned hearty fare, including slow-roasted prime rib, cheesesteak sandwiches, butternut squash ravioli, and more.
When it comes to being historically significant, King George II Inn is in the exact location it was almost 350 years ago — but the original ferry house from 1681 was replaced with the current structure in 1765. Still, King George II Inn has never relocated or closed its doors. What's more, this Pennsylvania inn and restaurant was also a key meeting place during the Revolutionary War. If you want to enjoy some classic American cuisine or have always wanted to sit where George Washington and others devised a successful plan to defeat the British, then King George II Inn is for you.
102 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 788-5536
McGillin's Olde Ale House
Over in the city of Brotherly Love, McGillin's Olde Ale House has been a regional staple since 1860 and is the oldest tavern in Philadelphia. In fact, right around the time the Liberty Bell famously cracked in two and Abraham Lincoln became president, this quaint ale house opened its doors and was the place to go for great beer on tap. That said, it was not until Prohibition in the 1920s that it offered food, ice cream, and more in order to stay open.
As a result, McGillin's Olde Ale House was exclusively a food joint for over a decade. It was actually one of the main establishments selling the newly invented Philly cheesesteak in 1930, which is still a fan favorite to this day. When Prohibition ended just three years later, this historic restaurant in Pennsylvania happily served ale with its delicious food pairings. Nowadays, you can enjoy a number of house specialties in addition to cheesesteaks, including fish and chips, shepherd's pie, and meatloaf. In the way of beers on draft, everything from lights, pilsners, and lagers to stouts, real ales, and crafted varieties is available.
1310 Drury Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 735-5562
Jamison Publick House
Jamison Publick House is yet another dining establishment with quite the backstory. Located in the charming town of Pennsburg, Jamison Publick House is a historic location that has been home to several establishments over the years. Originally an inn, it was founded by a man named Michael Horlacker in 1745, who offered food and drinks, and Jamison Publick House has been a place to dine ever since. Not only has this tavern and inn change ownership a few times over the last 200 years, but this establishment also played a part in a well-known local dispute (or tax revolt among farmers) called the Fries Rebellion of the early 1800s.
After this historic uprising, the building eventually became Geryville Publick House (shortly after the town name changed to Geryville). Many years later, in 2011, the Jamisons took over ownership and named the restaurant Jamison Publick House. This fully-restored building highlights eastern Pennsylvania's history, previous conflicts with the federal government, and the architecture of the time — all while offering patrons American-style fare and seafood dishes, such as swordfish prepared with fresh herbs and veggies from its garden, giving way to some truly tasty and historically significant farm-to-table eats.
https://www.jamisonpublickhouse.com
1860 Geryville Pike, Pennsburg, PA 18036
(215) 375-8886
The Original Oyster House
In Pittsburgh, the Original Oyster House was established in 1870 and happens to be the Steel City's oldest bar and restaurant. Deemed a historical landmark, the Original Oyster House set up shop in the bustling Market Square district and began selling one-cent oysters and 10-cent beers. After changing ownership in the mid-1900s, this historic seafood tavern added more items to the menu, like its famous Silver Dollar Louie sandwich. Though this specific sandwich is not on today's menu, the components of this recipe — mainly the special batter or coating — can still be sampled in several dishes, even now.
The Original Oyster House has also had quite a film and television career. It has been featured in countless productions, including "Night of the Living Dead" and on the Travel Channel's "Food Paradise." This historic restaurant also happens to be quite the East Coast celebrity hangout with more than a few famed musicians and actors stopping by for a bite to eat. A family-owned business (with a handful of different families running the place since its opening), the Original Oyster House is known for its larger-than-life fish sandwiches that pay homage to the Silver Dollar Louie, along with its raw oyster shooters, Maryland-style crab cakes, baked scrod, and various seafood dinners.
http://www.originaloysterhousepittsburgh.com
20 Market Square, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
(412) 566-7925
Sumneytown Hotel
The Sumneytown Hotel, which was originally called the Red Lion Inn, was established in 1762. At the time, this inn was a welcoming spot where one could rest and eat during their travels. In the 1800s, a series of unfortunate events — including a fatal altercation on the premises, the town's dashed railroad expansion project, and a subsequent fire — led to a new building being built in the mid-1870s.
This new hotel and eatery built in its place changed ownership several times over the next few centuries. In 2021, the current owners embarked on a restoration project that helped to preserve over 250 years' worth of local history in Sumneytown. As of 2022, patrons have been able to appreciate this historical site's past once again while enjoying all kinds of delicious, folk-inspired entrees and shareables. From short rib poutine and beef tartare to classic pub fare, savory dinners, and seafood dishes like seared sea scallops, Sumneytown Hotel is another must-visit restaurant in Pennsylvania. It's steeped in the past and serving up some remarkable artisanal fare you definitely don't want to miss out on.
https://www.sumneytownhotel.com
3188 Main Street, Sumneytown, PA 18054
(215) 377-9114
Rising Sun Inn
The Rising Sun Inn is a lovely historic restaurant that was once an inn and a tavern. The building itself was constructed in 1739 and became a popular pitstop for travelers making their way through Pennsylvania in the early 1750s. Dozens of people and their horse-drawn carriages would stop regularly for some much-needed shut-eye and a bite to eat. Notable guests of the inn include the Liberty Bell, which was housed here for a spell before being transported to Philadelphia. But that's not all — this structure and its secret tunnels also played a key role in the Underground Railroad.
Nowadays, this historic restaurant located in Telford, Pennsylvania, is a great place for brunch, private parties, weddings, celebratory events, and everyday casual dining. In many ways, Rising Sun Inn pays homage to its hospitality roots and offers a little something for everyone. With a diverse array of farm-to-table eats plus hearty fare, which also happens to include North American Bison, fresh seafood, and other flavorful local delicacies, Rising Sun Inn is just one more enticing establishment worth visiting when in town.
898 Allentown Road, Telford, PA 18969
(215) 721-6350
The Blue Bell Inn
American cuisine has been a staple at the Blue Bell Inn since its opening in 1743. Back in the 18th century, this historic restaurant in Pennsylvania was known as the White House and was a cherished hunters' lodge. Even so, Blue Bell Inn still managed to snag a place in the American history books – during the American Revolutionary War, George Washington stayed here frequently. This was to be close to the unofficial headquarters that he and his troops set up after being defeated at the Battle of Germantown.
Blue Bell Inn was still a place for lodgers and military men until the Lamprecht Family purchased it and converted it into a fine dining establishment in 1967. Building quite the culinary reputation for itself over the years, Blue Bell Inn is now operated by new owners, who continue to carry the torch and create 5-star savory American-style dishes that people rave about. With a raw bar, ample seafood entrees, a beloved and authentic brunch menu, weekend specials, plus a comprehensive lunch and dinner menu, it is clear that Blue Bell Inn is not going anywhere anytime soon.
601 Skippack Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422
(215) 646-2010
William Penn Inn
Situated in Gwynedd, Pennsylvania, the William Penn Inn is a public house (established by the man himself, William Penn) that has offered hungry travelers food, drink, and lodgings since 1714. Though this public house was passed down and sold over the centuries, it eventually became a hotel and tavern in 1827. That said, it was important to later owners to stay true to the founder of Pennsylvania and his daughter's vision of having a place where people could rest and recharge while making their way through the colony. Thanks to this sentiment, William Penn Inn is the oldest continually operated inn in the state.
Not only is William Penn Inn a cultural and historical icon due to its 300-plus years of first-rate hospitality, but it is also a wonderful restaurant that continues to impress. As a dining establishment, William Penn Inn is revered for its robust and award-winning culinary selections. Whether you are in the mood for surf and turf, seafood risotto, blackberry barbecue pork, escargot, or something else while you take in the various mementos and colonial artifacts on display, this is a historically significant dining experience that is arguably next level.
https://www.williampenninn.com
1017 Dekalb Pike, Gwynedd, PA 19436
(215) 699-9272
General Warren
Though General Warren has seen more name changes than most historic restaurants in Pennsylvania, this establishment in Malvern has still stood the test of time. Established in 1745, General Warren has truly seen it all, including Washington's Army setting up camp before the Battle of the Clouds in 1777. General Warren was also a popular meeting place during the construction of the Philadelphia and Lancaster Turnpike, and for anyone who was in the area transporting goods. This naturally led to it being the local post office for a time during the 19th century.
Eventually, this ever-evolving meeting place became an official inn and tavern shortly before falling into disrepair in the 1830s. In fact, it was not until the early 20th century that General Warren was once again doing business as a restaurant, tavern, inn, and even a nursing home briefly in the 1920s. General Warren finally embraced its roots, some years later, becoming a dining establishment and tavern and after a 2005 renovation project, this historic restaurant became what it is today — an incredible, adaptable piece of history that serves up unmatched hospitality, handcrafted libations, and award-winning eats like snapper soup, classic beef Wellington, surf and turf, and more.
9 Old Lancaster Road, Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 296-3637
Black Powder Tavern
In Wayne, Pennsylvania, the Black Powder Tavern is a historic restaurant with a rich history. Since 1746, this building has been an integral part of the nation's past. It was once a stagecoach stop, much-needed shelter for soldiers fighting for independence, yet another secret meeting place for George Washington during the Revolutionary War, and a hidden armory for Continental Army couriers in the late 1770s. The Black Powder Tavern definitely did more than just serve up food and drink for the locals.
As a result, history buffs and anyone in search of one-of-a-kind hospitality will be glad they came across Black Powder Tavern. Honoring their original mission to raise spirits, whether through aiding the war efforts or now by providing craft beers and exquisite pub fare, Black Powder Tavern is a real treat. Known for its small and large plate eats, juicy burgers (such as the Wagyu Truffle Burger), and signature cocktails, this tavern is a great spot to check out for the perfect mix of history, uplifting vibes, and savory bites.
1164 Valley Forge Road, Wayne, PA 19087
(610) 293-9333
Penn's Tavern
Dating back to the 1700s, Penn's Tavern not only offers incredible views of the Susquehanna River, but it also offers diners the chance to enjoy an 18th-century tavern with a side of American and German cuisine. Built by a Revolutionary War officer in 1791, the structure itself has been just about everything from a ferry house to a post office, railroad station, and hotel (all in the 1800s), plus now a restaurant and tavern. Today, Penn's Tavern honors its humble beginnings with its historic "1700's Room," which patrons can choose to dine in if they want to be transported to another time.
Penn's Tavern also has a Microbrew River Pub and an expansive outdoor deck with comfy seating that overlooks the river. For tavern-goers who cannot book the "1700's Room," there is still a wealth of fascinating memorabilia you can appreciate while dining on the deck or at the pub. In the way of eats, Penn's Tavern menus are always changing. Still, this historic restaurant is known for its homemade, hearty soups, rich and savory seafood dishes, and tavern-style fare, as well as its vast selection of beers and made-to-order adult beverages.
113 River Road, Sunbury, PA 17801
(570) 286-2007
Piper Tavern
Piper Tavern was established in 1759, but it was not known as such until the founder of Pipersville and renowned Continental Army colonel, George Piper, purchased the tavern in 1778. Renamed after the Colonel, he eventually added on to the original structure to include an open dining area, a large kitchen, and a parlor. At the time of the renovations, the name of the tavern was made official with large signage, and thus, Piper Tavern was born.
During its successful operation, more than a few celebrities of the time frequented Piper Tavern, including Benjamin Franklin, George Taylor (who was a signer of the Declaration of Independence), and even a former king of Spain. Later, even more famous folk, playwrights, state senators, and celebs would also stop in this historic establishment for a nice meal on occasion. Today, patrons can grab a pint or two and taste favorites like the Lobster Thermidor en Casserole, as well as the Seared Crabcakes Benjamin, which is said to be Ben Franklin's recipe. Piper Tavern has not changed much over the last 200 years, so finding something historically significant about the place while visiting is not hard to do. With a wealth of delectable entrees and a la carte items to choose from, you will be glad you came.
PA-413 & Dark Hollow Road, Pipersville, PA 18947
(215) 766-7100
Methodology
Many of the country's oldest restaurants are located in Pennsylvania, and with around 50 notable historic eateries still in operation, the Keystone State continues to wow visitors with its colonial history and regional cuisine. This list of the most historic restaurants in Pennsylvania was compiled with the help of the Pennsylvania Historic Places Inventory, Historical Restaurant Trail, and extensive online research.
By focusing on a place of business's continuous operation, overall culinary contributions, and its long-standing impact on this region's cultural landscape, we were able to narrow down the available options to the above select few. As a former resident of the Keystone State, I also had the pleasure of exploring many of these dining establishments and savoring their delicious fare. With this list in tow, hopefully, you too can delve deep into this state's intriguing history and sample rave-worthy eats that have stood the test of time.