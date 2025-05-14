Pennsylvania is full of historical sites and various establishments that continue to preserve as well as showcase this iconic state's past. In particular, there are more than a few eateries that have been serving up food and drinks since the nation's founding. With many of these points of interest dating back to colonial and revolutionary times, hungry history buffs can enjoy a wealth of options — from taverns and meeting houses to inns and other jaunts known for their culinary traditions of old.

In addition to offering a unique dining experience, visiting historic eateries in the Keystone State creates the perfect opportunity for travelers to step back in time and truly immerse themselves in the region's history. With specialty dishes, protected architecturally stunning structures, fascinating backstories, and local lore, grabbing a bite to eat at such establishments is definitely a flavorful adventure worth having. In fact, here are the 12 most historic restaurants in Pennsylvania that you can still visit today, whether you are in the neighborhood and feeling peckish, in the mood for something historically significant, or both.