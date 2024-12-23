What Is Real Ale, And How Is It Different From Craft Beer

The craft beer scene has exploded over the past several decades, and there are now great breweries across the United States and abroad. If, at one of these breweries, you hear a patron talking about "real ale," are they just making a pretentious distinction between craft beer and domestic beer, or does it mean something more? In fact, it's possible they mean a completely unique style of beer.

While the style of ale itself is hundreds of years old, the term "real ale" is much more recent. The term was coined in 1970 by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), a British consumer organization which advocates for pubs and small breweries — it's still around today. According to CAMRA's definition, real ale is a style of beer made using traditional ingredients, without any artificial carbonation, and which undergoes an old-school "secondary fermentation" in the cask before it's served.

This makes real ale fairly different from most modern beer, which is often filtered and kept in a pressurized keg before it's served on tap; real ale stays directly in a barrel until the bartender serves it to you. Due to this more old-school storage, this beer spoils fairly quickly, but real ale has a strong, unique taste and aroma which its defenders insist you can't find in filtered, keg-conditioned beer.