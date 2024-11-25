Pennsylvania's Oldest Bar Is Steeped In Almost 350 Years Of History

Not only is King George II Inn the oldest bar in Pennsylvania, but it was actually founded the very same year that Pennsylvania became a U.S. territory: 1681. As if the establishment didn't have enough claims to fame, it also hosted the first U.S. president, George Washington, at one point in time. The inn was also used during the Revolutionary War as a headquarters for General Cadwalader and his troops, further emphasizing how important the building was to Pennsylvania's history. Supposedly, soldiers even shot down the inn's sign during the Revolutionary War.

The inn itself is more than just an old bar. It also has plenty of lodging, as well as five dining rooms and a riverfront patio. Although the inn proudly sports its history, that's not all it has to be proud of. It also prides itself on serving quality drinks and dishes that pair perfectly, a legacy that has served the inn well since its founding days back in 1681. Fun fact: Pennsylvania is also home to the largest buffet in America.