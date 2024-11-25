Pennsylvania's Oldest Bar Is Steeped In Almost 350 Years Of History
The state of Pennsylvania is chock-full of unique culinary experiences. From serving up some of the best pretzels in the country to having an Italian restaurant located in literal catacombs, Pennsylvania is truly a special place for foodies. Plus, it has plenty to offer historically. The oldest bar in Pennsylvania marks the perfect crossroads between the state's foodie scene and its historic character. In 2024, King George II Inn celebrated nearly 350 years in business. The historic bar serves more than just drinks — today, it also has banquet meals, kids' meals, and even Thanksgiving specials.
King George II Inn's crown of "the oldest bar in Pennsylvania" was earned more recently than you might expect. Originally, that title belonged to Broad Axe Tavern until its closure in 2019. Still, King George II Inn has more than one claim to fame, proudly calling itself the longest and oldest continuously operating inn in the United States.
The history of the King George II Inn
Not only is King George II Inn the oldest bar in Pennsylvania, but it was actually founded the very same year that Pennsylvania became a U.S. territory: 1681. As if the establishment didn't have enough claims to fame, it also hosted the first U.S. president, George Washington, at one point in time. The inn was also used during the Revolutionary War as a headquarters for General Cadwalader and his troops, further emphasizing how important the building was to Pennsylvania's history. Supposedly, soldiers even shot down the inn's sign during the Revolutionary War.
The inn itself is more than just an old bar. It also has plenty of lodging, as well as five dining rooms and a riverfront patio. Although the inn proudly sports its history, that's not all it has to be proud of. It also prides itself on serving quality drinks and dishes that pair perfectly, a legacy that has served the inn well since its founding days back in 1681.