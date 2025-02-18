Ground Beef Vs Ground Bison: How Do They Compare?

Ground bison is a great alternative to ground beef and can be used interchangeably in recipes. If you're making burgers, you can use the same 13 unexpected seasonings you'd use with beef, but also think about using it for stews, stuffed vegetables, meatballs, or any other recipes that you would use ground beef in.

Because bison is leaner, it works best with slower, wetter cooking methods, such as braises, slow cooking, and stews. It will also cook faster than beef, so you'll need to cook it at a lower temperature –- up to 50 degrees Fahrenheit lower –- and lower the rack in your oven. Ground bison should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit. To complement bison's slightly sweet and sometimes gamey flavor, you can use garlic, rosemary, thyme, and other strong seasonings. Also, allow bison to rest after cooking so it retains its juices.

Ground bison is certainly pricier than ground beef, sometimes more than twice as much. However, it is difficult to make comparisons since it really depends on the type of beef you're buying. It may be worth letting bison horn in on your beef recipes from time to time. If you're already debating whether to use cheddar or American cheese on your burgers, you may soon start debating bison versus beef.