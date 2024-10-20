The Right Way To Sear Scallops

A serving of seared scallops, when cooked properly, has the potential to be a standout amongst more grandiose dishes. The spongy, somewhat sweet mollusks are a simple delicacy when fresh and seared to perfection. But the downside is that since scallops are a delicate, borderline finicky dish, it's incredibly easy to overcook them. Dry, rubbery scallops are something you want to avoid, so how should you go about searing scallops? We wanted a definitive answer, so asked an expert this exact question.

Executive chef of Roscioli NYC, Taylor Hester boiled it down to a few key factors: A hot pan, an oil with a high smoke point, and searing the scallops for only a minute or two per side. Although Hester was busy preparing for BID 2024: CHTV!, a tasting event featuring over 50 chefs on October 29th organized by City Harvest, which also helps New Yorkers in need, he was happy to elaborate. The thing is, cooking scallops is not hard, but the technique does require a little kitchen confidence.