The Right Way To Sear Scallops
A serving of seared scallops, when cooked properly, has the potential to be a standout amongst more grandiose dishes. The spongy, somewhat sweet mollusks are a simple delicacy when fresh and seared to perfection. But the downside is that since scallops are a delicate, borderline finicky dish, it's incredibly easy to overcook them. Dry, rubbery scallops are something you want to avoid, so how should you go about searing scallops? We wanted a definitive answer, so asked an expert this exact question.
Executive chef of Roscioli NYC, Taylor Hester boiled it down to a few key factors: A hot pan, an oil with a high smoke point, and searing the scallops for only a minute or two per side. Although Hester was busy preparing for BID 2024: CHTV!, a tasting event featuring over 50 chefs on October 29th organized by City Harvest, which also helps New Yorkers in need, he was happy to elaborate. The thing is, cooking scallops is not hard, but the technique does require a little kitchen confidence.
How to perfectly sear scallops: a breakdown
Chef Taylor Hester took us through a rundown of the best practices to employ when searing scallops. First, he specifies that you should buy dry-packed scallops –- indeed it's best to avoid buying wet-packed scallops, which are too watery and so won't sear as easily, leading to them becoming rubbery. Once the scallops have been properly prepared to avoid unneeded chewiness, pat them dry. Chef Hester says, "Once dry, season the scallops generously." Now they're ready to be placed in a hot pan with "a high-smoke-point oil and a little butter." Different oils can serve different frying purposes, but canola oil, refined sunflower, or avocado oils will get the job done for your scallops. You'll need a decent pan, too. A cast iron pan is the perfect tool for searing, whether it's steak or scallops on the menu. Don't be afraid of the heat — not hot enough and you won't get that magic sear. This Lodge cast iron skillet should do the job well.
It's also important to not overcrowd your pan with scallops. Having too many in at a time will potentially release a fair amount of water and you'll inadvertently steam your seafood. When it comes to how long you should sear these scallops in your hot pan, Hester encourages brevity: "Scallops take only 1-2 minutes to sear on each side, so make sure you do not overcook them." The result should be a spongy (but not bouncy) scallop with gold-brown sears on each side — a true delight worthy of celebration.