Carl's Jr. Vs. Jack In The Box: Which Chain Offers The Best Bang For Your Buck?

Carl's Jr. is the land of cheap big burgers, while Jack in the Box is mostly loved for its sides and the variety of its late-night option, though it also has some big burgers of its own (and, of course, those polarizing tacos). But which one of these chains reigns supreme in giving you the best bang for your buck, as far as quality and price goes?

I aimed to find out, comparing items from two articles featuring a ranking system of popular items from each restaurant, and then pairing them with the best possible opponent. We compared the price of the items, which varies from state to state but is still pretty straightforward, and considered the quality, taste, and how much food you were actually getting. A winner was crowned — and you're about to find out if it was Jack in the Box, with its infamous yet undeniable tacos, or Carl's Jr. and its monster burgers.

Here's how the competition went down.