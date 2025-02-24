How To Score Cheap Burgers And Fries At Carl's Jr.
When it comes to eating out on the cheap, going to a fast food restaurant can be one of the best options for your wallet. And with a few strategic tricks and tips, you can knock even more money off of your total at chains like Carl's Jr. Even if you're not on a strict budget, it never hurts to save some cash and, in certain cases, even get some free food.
Carl's Jr. already offers discounts to some individuals, like those in the military or over the age of 55. If you're truly obsessed with CJ's charbroiled burgers, you could apply to be an employee and receive 50% off all your orders. Of course, if you don't feel like making a career change, Carl's Jr. provides plenty of other easy ways for you to get food on the cheap. From staying up-to-date on all of the franchise's limited time offers to strategically planning exactly when you visit your local franchise, it can be easier than you might think to score some super inexpensive eats at the popular burger chain.
Download the app and get rewards
Like practically every other fast food franchise in our internet age, Carl's Jr. has its own mobile app that allows you to place orders from your phone for pickup or delivery. If you're of the belief that time is money, then this feature alone is enough to save you a few bucks, but the real star of the Carl's Jr. app is the My Rewards program. It works similarly to other rewards programs: every time you pay for an order through the app, you'll receive a number of points that can later be redeemed for free food or beverages. Plus, My Rewards members get a coupon for a free burger when they first sign up.
In the case of the Carl's Jr. My Rewards program, spending a dollar will get you ten "Stars." There are a few set menu items you can get based on how many Stars you have; for example, 150 points can get you a free soda or side of breakfast hash rounds, while 500 points earns you an order of chicken tenders or a Big Carl burger. If you're a regular Carl's Jr. customer, becoming a rewards member is one of the easiest ways to put a bit of money back in your wallet. And don't worry if you forget to order through the app — you can score points by scanning the physical order receipt as well.
Save with coupons
If the mention of coupons gives you flashbacks to cutting them out of the newspaper by hand at the kitchen table, rest assured that the couponing process for Carl's Jr. is much more streamlined. While you certainly can find physical coupons in local mailers or scour the web for viable deals, the best way to find Carl's Jr. coupons is to simply look in the app. As a rewards member, you have access to a list of coupon offers that are constantly being updated. Some offers you can expect to see on a regular basis are buy-one, get-one sandwich deals and half-priced french fries.
You don't have to have the Carl's Jr. app to take advantage of certain coupons and offers. Anytime you order from the chain in person, you'll receive a receipt with a link to a survey on the back of it. Completing this survey gets you a BOGO sandwich coupon valid for a week. A quick word of wisdom for those who would prefer to find savings by using a food delivery app: it's possible to find one or two promising deals, but one should generally think twice before getting fast food delivered.
Keep updated on social media
Folks who are serious about nabbing some cheap eats from Carl's Jr. should follow the chain on its social media accounts like Instagram and Facebook. These sites are the most straightforward way to stay updated on upcoming deals and limited-time offers. That often includes totally free food, like the free breakfast "Hangover Burger" that was available the Monday after Super Bowl LIX.
Some social media promotions require a bit more legwork on the customer's part, but it can still be a fun option if you're craving Carl's. For example, you may have to post using a special hashtag or mention Carl's Jr. in a comment to potentially win free food or merchandise. It takes a little effort, but it's definitely worth it to possibly get the best fast food breakfast sandwich for free.
Social media is a great way to stay informed on all the latest Carl's Jr. promotions, but if you prefer to be more off-the-grid, you can also sign up for the restaurant's email newsletter. It's sent out every week, so you'll never miss an offer. The newsletter also usually contains a few exclusive coupons and deals.
Master different menus
The Carl's Jr. menu is already pretty affordable, but if you really want to save money on your order, consider ordering a family bundle meal. These meals, meant to feed up to four people, come with your choice of entrée (burger, sandwich, or chicken tenders), fries, and drinks. There are a few different bundle options, and they vary in price by a few dollars, but it's possible to buy a Carl's feast for as little as $12. These bundles are obviously intended for families and are an efficient way to feed a lot of hungry mouths, but they are also a viable option for solo diners with big appetites or anyone who is simply trying to get the most bang for their buck.
Depending on your tastes, utilizing the Carl's Jr. secret menu can also be economical. CJ's secret menu is not extensive — it's definitely no match for McDonald's secret menu — but it does offer a few unique customization options like replacing buns for lettuce or wheat buns, or swapping out beef for chicken at no additional cost. If you have certain dietary restrictions or eating goals, Carl's Jr. is a good alternative to paying extra for "healthier" options at a different chain.
Go at the right times
There's never a wrong time to nosh on some french fries, but visiting Carl's Jr. at certain times or even certain days can be especially rewarding. Along with various holiday promotions throughout the year, Carl's Jr. also gifts its rewards members with a free birthday item when they make a $1 purchase. Redditors recommend ordering a cookie on the app to meet your dollar quota, as some locations seem to have different rules for what counts when you order in person.
Getting savings once in a blue moon is all well and good, but nothing beats scoring a good deal on the daily. One of Carl's Jr.'s most reliable promotions is the daily Appy Hour, which is perfect if you need a quick mid-day snack. Every day, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., the restaurant offers sodas for one dollar, fries or onion rings for two dollars, and milkshakes for three dollars.
Carl's Jr. is constantly coming up with new limited-time menu selections and special offers, so keep an eye out, and you'll quickly find more and more deals to cash in on. When trying to save money, every penny counts, and finding small ways to save on your favorite fast food can help the pennies stack up.