How To Score Cheap Burgers And Fries At Carl's Jr.

When it comes to eating out on the cheap, going to a fast food restaurant can be one of the best options for your wallet. And with a few strategic tricks and tips, you can knock even more money off of your total at chains like Carl's Jr. Even if you're not on a strict budget, it never hurts to save some cash and, in certain cases, even get some free food.

Carl's Jr. already offers discounts to some individuals, like those in the military or over the age of 55. If you're truly obsessed with CJ's charbroiled burgers, you could apply to be an employee and receive 50% off all your orders. Of course, if you don't feel like making a career change, Carl's Jr. provides plenty of other easy ways for you to get food on the cheap. From staying up-to-date on all of the franchise's limited time offers to strategically planning exactly when you visit your local franchise, it can be easier than you might think to score some super inexpensive eats at the popular burger chain.