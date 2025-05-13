Instead Of Throwing Out Cauliflower Leaves, Use Them To Make This Simple And Tasty Snack

Rather than tossing out veggie scraps and trimmings, are you the type of home cook who likes to get creative and figure out tasty ways to utilize the entire produce? Gear up, because we're about to present you with a delicious snack that not only combats food waste, but also fuels you with valuable nutrients. After you've made a hearty serving of air-fried cauliflower steaks, roasted cauliflower tacos with plenty of flavorful toppings, or even a quick and easy cauliflower rice, chances are you're left with the leafy greens encasing the florets of this cruciferous vegetable. Why chuck them in the bin when you can make a crispy snack instead?

Not only can you use the leaves as a replacement for store-bought chips, but they also make for a scrumptious addition to a side of roasted veggies, tossed into a salad, or even in a sandwich and wrap. All you need to do is wash the leaves thoroughly, pat them dry, and coat them with olive oil and your desired seasonings. Then, simply roast them to a perfect, golden crisp, taking care to turn the leaves over throughout the baking period so they don't char to a crisp on one side. Depending on your oven, aim for a temperature range of 350 degrees Fahrenheit to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 to 30 minutes, or until the desired texture is achieved. The satisfying crunch from the roasted cauliflower leaves will impart a delightful textural contrast to your meals.