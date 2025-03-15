The Fastest Way To Make Cauliflower Rice Without Using A Knife

Whether you're looking to go low-carb or want to get more veggies into your diet, cauliflower rice offers a convenient, cost-effective, and all-around tasty solution. Chock-full of vitamin C, folate, and magnesium, this humble little brassica has a deliciously sharp, peppery flavor when raw that softens to pleasantly tangy nuttiness when cooked. Not only will it infuse your meals with beneficial nutrients, it'll also impart tons of flavor as the base of a burrito bowl or as a replacement for regular rice in cabbage rolls.

Possibly the only downside to cauliflower rice is making it. While some grocery stores sell pre-packaged versions, the added expense isn't usually worth the convenience. However, few people relish the idea of mincing cauliflower into tiny, uniform pieces with a utility knife. Enter one of your kitchen's most versatile appliances — the blender. Aside from whipping up incredible coffee smoothies first thing in the morning, most blenders are more than capable of quickly and easily breaking down cauliflower into little, rice-sized bits.

The trick is to prepare your cauliflower properly to prevent the blender from clogging and avoid liquefying your veg instead of just breaking it down. With a sharp paring knife, slice the florets away from the hard central stalk. Toss the florets into a bowl of cold water and agitate them a little to dislodge any dirt or debris, pat dry, and add it to your blender. Lid the blender and pulse in five second intervals until your veg is sufficiently pulverized.