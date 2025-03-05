What's The Difference Between A Burger King Whopper And A Whopper Jr?

In a world of famous mini-me's, the Burger King Whopper and its eensy-weensy little protégé might be the most renowned of them all. Like the Whopper Sr., the Whopper Jr. has a flame-grilled beef patty, mayo, ketchup, perky tomatoes, lettuce, white onions, and crunchy pickles, all of which rest easy on a toasted sesame seed bun. In the spirit of all things small, cute, and delicious, you should definitely treat it like the fun-sized snack that it is; good to the last bite and an invitation to order another.

Given that eating one too many full-sized Whoppers could bring on a big-time tummy ache, particularly if paired with a giant fry and a large slurp of soda, choosing the Whopper Jr. is a practical answer to those times when you're merely a bit peckish and not quite starving. And, as far as healthier choices go, the Whopper Jr.'s probably the better bet, anyway. Its 13 grams of protein only cost you about 310 calories compared to the beefy Burger King Whopper with its 660 calories and 28 grams of protein, according to BK's nutrition information.

Basically, the Whopper Jr. is a regular-sized burger, though it might look like a slider when it's placed next to a Whopper. As for the Whopper, it's a full-bodied burger through and through.