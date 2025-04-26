Japan's Most Popular Fast Food Chain Is An American Classic

Although it no longer holds the title for the world's largest food chain, McDonald's still reigns globally as one of the most ubiquitous and well-known fast food restaurants. In terms of sales and brand awareness, the Golden Arches dominates the United States fast food scene — but guess what? It's the #1 pick in Japan, too.

As it turns out, the driving force for the popularity of McDonald's in Japan can be laid at the feet of entrepreneur Den Fujita. Fujita's partnership with McDonald's in the 1970s was integral to tailoring the image and offerings of the American-made fast food giant to be in line with Japanese preferences and cultural differences. Fujita's localization strategy wasn't limited to just familiar menu options, as he organized partnerships with Japanese celebrities and famous global brands such as Hello Kitty and Pokémon. Using a combination of localization and the draw of Western culture, McDonald's franchises took off — and today there are approximately 3,000 locations in the country. The beloved American franchise has adapted to also become a household name in Japan.