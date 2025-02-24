Why Burger King Stirred Up Controversy When It First Opened

In 1957, James McLamore and David Edgerton Jr. were struggling. For three years they'd been partners in a franchise in Florida for a fast food company called Insta-Burger King. But that year they bought the company, invented a new type of broiler for their burgers, dropped the "Insta" from the name, and introduced a burger that would change the game: the Whopper. They'd hit on the idea for the new, larger burger after visiting a Whatta Burger in Gainesville (a different restaurant from Whataburger) that was outselling them. The Whopper featured a quarter-pound beef patty with lots of fixings.

The idea of a bigger burger was a fairly new idea — McDonald's wouldn't release its Quarter Pounder nationally for another 16 years — but it came with a cost. The price tag on the Whopper was, for the time, a whopping 37 cents (the equivalent today of $4.18), while McDonald's was selling its burgers for a mere 15 cents. If you think fast food is expensive now because of inflation, imagine the sticker shock faced by consumers in the 1950s used to getting burgers at less than half the price.