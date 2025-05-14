15 Best Seasonings For Burgers

There are many ways to prepare a burger, but some methods certainly yield better results than others. We can debate how many toppings are too many toppings, and whether or not we need to follow Anthony Bourdain's one hand rule. But what about seasoning? There's some overlap in the world of toppings and seasonings, but the best burgers start before the meat even hits the grill. If your personal recipe could use an upgrade, here are some pro tips on how to season burgers for the tastiest results.

To season or not to season, that is the question. There are those purists who say good beef needs no addition to taste wonderful, and that may be the case. But if you're working with some average ground chuck and you feel like putting a twist on it, what should you grab from the spice rack to season your burger? What about when you're making a leaner turkey burger? Salmon burger? Veggie burger? How can we give those a much needed boost of moisture and flavor? We checked in with several experts, from butchers and chefs to sea salt purveyors, and rounded up their top tips for seasoning every kind of burger. Read on to find out what the experts have to say on this vital matter before getting your next burger between the bun.