Granulated Garlic Vs Garlic Powder: Which One Works Best In Your Recipe?

The world of spices can feel truly never ending. For most of us, a glance into the spice cabinet is an experience that is equal parts wonder and confusion. Between all the different types of salts, sauces, herbs, and more, it can be hard to keep track of exactly what spice does what. Even garlic, that trusty beacon of flavor, has more dried iterations than one may know what to do with.

Take granulated garlic and garlic powder for example. These ingredients may seem similar, but they aren't interchangeable in every scenario. When you're standing in the kitchen trying to throw together a recipe, being able to tell between the two can save you from overpowering a dish or making something that lacks that garlic punch you're looking for.

The basic difference between these ingredients is their texture. Granulated garlic is coarser, similar to table salt, while garlic powder is finely ground like flour. These textures affect how each integrates into food, and how strong the garlic flavor is.