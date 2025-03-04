Miso Paste Isn't Just For Soup: 5 Unique Ways To Use It

There's no denying that miso soup is a comfort classic. Equal parts simple and spellbinding, miso soup is traditionally made by dissolving miso paste into a delicate dashi stock to create a spoonable, savory dish that often includes tofu and scallions for extra flair and flavor. Although this cozy, nourishing provision is one of the most well-known uses for miso paste, there is a world of possibilities beyond the bowl.

Miso is a traditional Japanese paste made by fermenting soybeans with koji fungus and salt. What makes miso so enticing is that it's a pure umami bomb that can add a deeply savory edge to your favorite dishes. There are many types of miso, each marked by varying degrees of umami, but the primary categories are white, yellow, and red. Thanks to its extended fermentation process and high soybean content, red miso paste flaunts a pungent complexity, an on-the-nose saltiness, and a more pronounced umami flavor than its counterparts. White miso paste, on the other hand, takes less time to ferment and flaunts a mild umami presence with delicate whispers of sweetness. Yellow miso is the best of both worlds, striking a balance between the strapping taste of red miso and the mild-mannered quality of white miso.

No shade of miso paste is necessarily better than the other. Each type has its own culinary strengths, and you'd be surprised at just how diverse their culinary applications are. From meat infusions to sweet treats and boozy libations, miso paste is a worthy companion to far more than just dashi.