Pinto Vs Black Beans: Which Has The Most Protein?
"Pinto beans or black beans?" is undoubtedly one of the most diabolical questions asked by your local Chipotle worker, as both beans are deliciously mouth-watering and are the perfect inclusion for any item on the Mexican grill's menu. While there may be other easily resolved issues regarding your usual Chipotle order, it is important to weigh the benefits of each option before choosing your burrito's ingredients. For those who are looking for more protein in their meal, which bean comes out on top?
While pinto beans and black beans are extremely close in protein content, black beans have just a little more protein per serving. A ½ cup of black beans boasts about 7 grams of protein, while the same amount of pinto beans offers 6 grams of protein. However, the exact amount of protein can fluctuate in each serving, as the United States Department of Agriculture's calculations show that a ½ cup of pinto beans can contain up to 6.85 grams of protein.
The benefits of black beans
Not only do black beans just barely top pinto beans in terms of their protein content, but they're also superior in other aspects as well. Black beans offer the consumer a little bit more fiber (8 grams per ½ cup vs. pinto beans' 6.81 grams) and fewer calories (109 calories vs. pinto beans' 173 calories). And don't make the mistake of letting your canned black bean's juice go to waste.
However, for those looking to bulk up on carbohydrates, pinto beans may be the way to go; pinto beans offer 22 grams of carbohydrates compared to black beans' 20 grams. (Just avoid eating them in canned refried bean form.) Each bean's nutritional content is extremely similar, meaning that each choice will be delicious and almost equally nutritious. In the end, it all comes down to taste!