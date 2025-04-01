Pinto Vs Black Beans: Which Has The Most Protein?

"Pinto beans or black beans?" is undoubtedly one of the most diabolical questions asked by your local Chipotle worker, as both beans are deliciously mouth-watering and are the perfect inclusion for any item on the Mexican grill's menu. While there may be other easily resolved issues regarding your usual Chipotle order, it is important to weigh the benefits of each option before choosing your burrito's ingredients. For those who are looking for more protein in their meal, which bean comes out on top?

While pinto beans and black beans are extremely close in protein content, black beans have just a little more protein per serving. A ½ cup of black beans boasts about 7 grams of protein, while the same amount of pinto beans offers 6 grams of protein. However, the exact amount of protein can fluctuate in each serving, as the United States Department of Agriculture's calculations show that a ½ cup of pinto beans can contain up to 6.85 grams of protein.