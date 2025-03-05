Taco Bell Just Announced Several New Mouthwatering Menu Items Launching This Year

During Taco Bell's Live Más LIVE event in New York, the chain announced several new mouthwatering items coming to menus this year. First is a twist on a classic with the new Grilled Cheese Burrito which features shredded beef. Next is a take on the Cheesy Street Chalupa called the Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupa. This item comes with a cheddar-baked shell and a new Chile Lime Crema Sauce. Also fresh to the lineup is a Quesocrisp Taco, which has a shell made entirely of crispy cheese.

Speaking of crispy, chicken nuggets are also coming back to the menu after a short stint last year. This option can be added to a burrito or taco. Also new to the menu is a quesadilla filled with the customer's choice of marinated steak or chicken and poblano peppers called the Rolled Poblano Quesadilla. For dessert, there's the new Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros, or a brand-new take on the Baja Blast: the Mountain Dew Baja Midnight. This iteration of the drink comes with passionfruit flavor blended into those familiar base notes of lime.

A limited-time twist on Taco Bell's Cantina menu is also being introduced: the Caliente Cantina Chicken Menu. These items feature a brand-new Caliente Sauce made with red jalapeños. Finally, there's a new Decades Menu coming. This will feature fan-favorite menu items from the past, including the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos and Double Decker Taco.