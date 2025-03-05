Taco Bell Just Announced Several New Mouthwatering Menu Items Launching This Year
During Taco Bell's Live Más LIVE event in New York, the chain announced several new mouthwatering items coming to menus this year. First is a twist on a classic with the new Grilled Cheese Burrito which features shredded beef. Next is a take on the Cheesy Street Chalupa called the Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupa. This item comes with a cheddar-baked shell and a new Chile Lime Crema Sauce. Also fresh to the lineup is a Quesocrisp Taco, which has a shell made entirely of crispy cheese.
Speaking of crispy, chicken nuggets are also coming back to the menu after a short stint last year. This option can be added to a burrito or taco. Also new to the menu is a quesadilla filled with the customer's choice of marinated steak or chicken and poblano peppers called the Rolled Poblano Quesadilla. For dessert, there's the new Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros, or a brand-new take on the Baja Blast: the Mountain Dew Baja Midnight. This iteration of the drink comes with passionfruit flavor blended into those familiar base notes of lime.
A limited-time twist on Taco Bell's Cantina menu is also being introduced: the Caliente Cantina Chicken Menu. These items feature a brand-new Caliente Sauce made with red jalapeños. Finally, there's a new Decades Menu coming. This will feature fan-favorite menu items from the past, including the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos and Double Decker Taco.
Other highlights from Live Más LIVE
Taco Bell fans everywhere were invited to get tickets to this event — and not just to hear about the new menu items. Hosted by Grammy-nominated singer and actress Ashley Park, the gathering also featured talks from Taco Bell's CEO Sean Tresvant, the Chief Food and Innovation Officer Liz Matthews, and CMO Taylor Montgomery. Along with the new food options, the company revealed that limited-edition merch was coming, including lines made in collaboration with Siegelman Stable and Bad Birdie. Top fans of the Taco Bell brand were also honored during a 'Bell Awards' segment of the show.
Aside from the new food options, another highlight of the night was a peek into Taco Bell's test kitchen. This is where the brand's food innovation team imagines and tests new menu items. Some of the food in the works that could potentially reach future menus includes a combination of Taco Bell's Fire sauce, one of the many sauces it offers, and the Bushwick Kitchen's Gochujang Sriracha called the Weak Knees Fire; tempura battered bell peppers, onions, and jalapeños dubbed the Crispy Fajitas; a Short Rib Chile Relleno Burrito; Poutine Fries; and a Salted Caramel & Toffee Cream Empanada Bite, to name a few. While these may or may not reach the masses, we're content with seeing which one of 2025's brand-new items makes Taco Bell's best-selling menu item list first.