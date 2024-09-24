Dolly Parton's Favorite Menu Item To Order At Taco Bell Is A Classic

There's no denying that Taco Bell is beloved by many Americans. While the chain never managed to achieve success in Mexico, it's one of the most popular fast food spots in the United States. With a range of menu items that fuse delicious foods (and often different cuisines) together, such as the Doritos Locos Tacos and the Nacho Fries, the Mexican-American restaurant chain is many people's preferred destination to satisfy late-night cravings. But did you know that Dolly Parton hits up the Taco Bell drive-through from time to time? Turns out, the country superstar is a big enough fan of the fast food brand that she even has a go-to order.

Advertisement

Dolly Parton spilled the beans on her favorite Taco Bell items in an interview with Business Insider and her picks stay pretty true to the chain's roots. She's particularly fond of a couple of classic items, including one that might come as a surprise to some people. Parton's order typically consists of the Soft Taco Supreme, a Mexican Pizza, and a side of rice and beans, but no drink — sorry, Baja Blast fans. Of course, she makes sure to get some Taco Bell sauce packets to tie the meal together, preferring the mild hot sauce, which is full of flavor but not heavy on the heat.