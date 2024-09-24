Dolly Parton's Favorite Menu Item To Order At Taco Bell Is A Classic
There's no denying that Taco Bell is beloved by many Americans. While the chain never managed to achieve success in Mexico, it's one of the most popular fast food spots in the United States. With a range of menu items that fuse delicious foods (and often different cuisines) together, such as the Doritos Locos Tacos and the Nacho Fries, the Mexican-American restaurant chain is many people's preferred destination to satisfy late-night cravings. But did you know that Dolly Parton hits up the Taco Bell drive-through from time to time? Turns out, the country superstar is a big enough fan of the fast food brand that she even has a go-to order.
Dolly Parton spilled the beans on her favorite Taco Bell items in an interview with Business Insider and her picks stay pretty true to the chain's roots. She's particularly fond of a couple of classic items, including one that might come as a surprise to some people. Parton's order typically consists of the Soft Taco Supreme, a Mexican Pizza, and a side of rice and beans, but no drink — sorry, Baja Blast fans. Of course, she makes sure to get some Taco Bell sauce packets to tie the meal together, preferring the mild hot sauce, which is full of flavor but not heavy on the heat.
The queen of country's go-to is the Soft Taco Supreme
When Dolly Parton takes a break from her hard work — the savvy businesswoman's latest venture is a new wine collection — she might head out for a bite to eat. If she's going to Taco Bell, a spot she and her husband Carl often stop at on road trips, Parton is sure to order a Soft Taco Supreme. Simple but tasty, the classic menu item combines seasoned ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream, all packed inside a flour tortilla.
True to the chain's name, tacos have been a staple at Taco Bell since the first location opened in 1962. However, the best-selling menu item was limited to its crunchy form until 1970, when the soft taco was finally introduced (via Taco Bell Fandom). That change would be a blessing to the masses, Dolly Parton included. As she told Business Insider, she much prefers the soft flour tortilla to the hard shell taco, which is also the less-popular option at most Mexican restaurants, because it holds up well under the weight of all the toppings.
Dolly Parton's also partial to the Mexican Pizza
The Soft Taco Supreme might be Dolly Parton's favorite menu item at Taco Bell, but she's got history with the Mexican Pizza, too. That probably won't be news to anyone who's a superfan of the fast food chain or the country music star. If you were in the right place (TikTok) at the right time (September 2022), you might have seen Taco Bell's musical dedicated to the Mexican Pizza, which featured none other than Dolly Parton (via YouTube).
That strange news might prompt some questions. Why would Taco Bell make a musical? What even is a Mexican Pizza and is it also a classic item at the chain? How did Dolly Parton get wrapped up in these shenanigans anyways? Fortunately, we have answers. The Mexican Pizza first appeared on Taco Bell menus under the name "Pizzazz Pizza" in 1985. Sort of like two tostadas stacked on top of each other, it features seasoned ground beef and refried beans sandwiched between two fried tortillas, which is topped with shredded cheese, a signature sauce, and tomatoes.
Unfortunately, much to the dismay of the item's fans, Parton included, Taco Bell discontinued the Mexican Pizza in 2020. Since the decision was poorly received, the company eventually conceded to popular demand and brought it back two years later. To honor its return, the company partnered with Dolly Parton and produced a short musical, uniting two of America's most cherished cultural icons.