12 Best Grab-And-Go Snacks At Costco

It's no secret that Costco has some of the best snacks out of any large retailer, especially when it comes to grab-and-go items. Even if you're new to the store, finally getting that coveted membership, you'll likely soon find out that the company does a great job at curating groceries. Sure, many go to Costco for flat screens and bulk packs of underwear, but from frozen food to affordable cookware, you can find a lot of weaponry for your kitchen arsenal here. While most things come in bulk packs, perhaps making it harder for single-dwellers and couples to justify, there are a ton of amazing snacks at Costco for a variety of tastes.

Here, we explore a wide range of snack foods that won't break the bank, skewing more towards foods that will fill you up and keep you going during busy days. We've avoided anything in the realm of candy or overtly sweet snacks, focusing more on sub-$40 snacks in bulk or individually wrapped. All of these foods are well reviewed, with a few almost having a cult-followings, and many may already be on your radar. A few are relatively new, and most should be available to you at Costco's from coast to coast. Grab a pen and paper, or make a new iPhone note and copy these down. Just don't make these mistakes during your next Costco run, and you'll be loving life.