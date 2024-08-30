There's A Massive Brand Behind Costco's Chocolate-Covered Almonds

Costco's chocolate-covered almonds are hailed as a beloved treat, making it impossible to avoid snacking on them throughout the day. Though most people know the chain's trademark chocolatey nuts are part of its successful in-house Kirkland label (which followed several failed attempts), there's another company involved in their production. Blommer Chocolate Company is the largest chocolate manufacturer in North America, and it's mainly thanks to this Chicago-based brand that Costco customers can stock up on Kirkland's roasted almonds covered in milk chocolate.

Though Blommer operates on a mammoth scale, Costco shoppers probably aren't familiar with the corporation. This could be the result of the Windy City chocolate company's tendency to keep quiet about its clients, as reported by the Chicago Tribune. Started by the Blommer brothers — Henry Sr. and his enterprising siblings Al and Bernard — in 1939, the cocoa bean processor produces an incredible array of confectionary creations — from powders and syrups to dark, light, and white chocolate for all kinds of applications, including baking, candy coatings, and ice cream toppings. In May 2024, Blommer shuttered its original Chicago manufacturing plant (via the Chicago Sun-Times). While the scent of chocolate wafting through the air from the factory is surely missed, the company remains headquartered in the city.

Costco's Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered almonds may be just one of countless items that Blommer makes, but neither brand seems to treat the joint effort as an afterthought. In fact, the two companies have worked to address problems in the chocolate industry.