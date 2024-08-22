Why Store-Bought Beef Jerky Is So Expensive

Beef jerky is savory, chewy, and satisfying, but unfortunately it has a fairly high price tag. At around $20 per pound for a bag of beef jerky, it's somewhat shocking how much it costs, especially considering how fast you can demolish a small bag of the tasty dehydrated meat. Due to its high cost, this addictive snack is more of a treat than an everyday grocery item, often strategically placed near the checkout to encourage last-minute impulse buys. But what makes this seemingly simple snack so expensive anyway?

The answer lies in the quality of the beef, the time-consuming process of making jerky, and the fact that the beef shrinks significantly when it becomes jerky. According to Jack Link's, one of the most popular beef jerky brands found in grocery stores, "the price of lean meat (and other factors like [their] gourmet blend of spices, signature hardwood blend of wood chips, etc.) add to the overall cost of each bag." The process of making beef jerky differs depending on the manufacturer (large commercial brands vs. smaller craft retailers), but it generally involves slicing thin cuts of lean beef, adding marinade and seasonings, curing the meat to preserve it, and cooking and dehydrating, or smoking, it to remove its moisture content. This time-intensive process can take multiple days, which contributes to its higher cost.

