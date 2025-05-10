What To Sip First And What To Save For Last When Tasting Whiskey

Exploring whiskeys can seem like a complicated affair. You may come across many whiskey-related terms when deciding which bottle to buy, and that's before you even get into all the colorful adjectives used to describe the spirit's tasting notes. Calling a bourbon smooth is considered a rookie move; be prepared to look for more nuance in the flavor so you can proclaim whether what you've tasted is floral, fruity, smoky, yeasty, or something else. And for your tastebuds to be able to distinguish between different whiskeys and enjoy their characteristics during a tasting, it's important to watch out for palate fatigue.

One of the major mistakes when tasting whiskey is starting with a particularly bold or peaty one, as you might miss fainter, more floral flavors in subsequent drams. You also don't want to save your best and most expensive bottle for the end, since your tastebuds start getting numb after tasting around four whiskeys, making you lose out on all the rich notes and mouthfeel you paid for. This is why most tastings should be capped at four to five whiskeys.

When picking an order, prioritize aged spirits first, since they generally have more nuances to explore. That said, flavor is of more importance: Any whiskey — aged or young — with more delicate notes should be placed earlier on in the tasting order. Bourbon has a milder flavor, so it should be bumped up in the order, while smoky Scotch whiskey and peaty Irish whisky can be tasted later. Notice how whiskey and whisky are spelled differently — it has to do with their origins, but shouldn't affect their position in a tasting flight. Instead, consider their alcohol by volume and save higher proof spirits for later.