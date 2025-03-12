12 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Tasting Whiskey
There is no wrong way to drink whiskey. Whether neat, on the rocks, or mixed into a cocktail like an Old Fashioned or a warming hot toddy, this "liquid sunshine" libation always hits the spot. You don't need to be a whiskey expert or connoisseur to appreciate its rich warmth and varied flavors. But if you enjoy whiskey and want to learn more about it, attending tastings at distilleries, bottle shops, tasting rooms, and even the homes of collector friends are good places to start.
Similar to wine tastings, there are some best practices associated with whiskey (or whisky, depending on its place of origin) tasting that help bring out the best in this spirit, from flavor to smell. While you can just drink a whiskey as is, taking the time to properly serve and enjoy it will give you a deeper appreciation and understanding. But if you're new to the world of whiskey, you may not be familiar with these practices and etiquette. Chowhound checked in with some whiskey experts to learn about what mistakes you should avoid when tasting whiskey, whether as part of a formal tasting or simply enjoying a glass. With a little knowledge, you can step out into the big, wide world of all whiskeys, trying all kinds from Scottish Scotch whisky to wheated bourbons and beyond.
Not prepping your palate beforehand
Similar to wine, whiskey boasts very diverse flavor profiles. Depending on the type of base grains, distillation method, aging style, and other factors, a whiskey can taste fruity and floral or smokey and peaty. The flavor differences can be subtle, which is why serious whiskey connoisseurs recommend prepping your palate before a tasting.
For one, eating rich, flavorful, or spice-heavy foods before a tasting can overwhelm your taste buds, muting their ability to appreciate the delicate flavors properly. "I would recommend not eating something too flavorsome before," says Georgie Bell, a 14-year veteran of the whiskey industry, member of the Keeper of the Quaich whiskey society, and co-founder of the Heart Cut, an independent bottling company. " If you have, no problem, just give it a bit of time in between and also have a big glass of cold water."
However, you don't want to go into a whiskey tasting on an empty stomach. Stick to bland, mild "palate cleanser" foods like crackers, bread, and cheese, paired with neutral drinks like water or milk. Citrusy foods like sorbets can also neutralize harsh flavors by encouraging saliva production, which the French and Italians practice with "intermezzo" courses, so you can also enjoy some citrus snacks before a tasting. Some whiskey drinkers even opt for a light cocktail to "warm up" the taste buds in anticipation; whiskey expert and collector Nate Ganapathi told Food & Wine that his go-to is a highball.
Not using the proper glassware
When tasting whiskey, you want to use a glass that allows the whiskey to "open up" and express its flavors through scent and taste. As with wine tasting, specific types of glassware have been designed to showcase the spirit properly.
Whiskey should be "ideally served in a tulip-shaped glass like a nosing glass or whiskey glass," says Bell. Jim McCourt, a whiskey collector and beverage director at Repeal 33, opts for a specific type of glass: the Glencairn. "Use a Glencairn glass for whiskey tasting," he tells Chowhound. "It concentrates the aromas and provides the best tasting experience." The bulbous base provides room to swirl the liquid, with a narrow, funneled top to channel the scents.
Along with the Glencairn, the copita glass — a type of stemmed glassware similar in appearance to a wine glass — is another solid choice, with a broad base for swirling and a smaller rim for concentrating aromas. However, you also don't have to be too serious about it. If you're just starting out with whiskey tasting and don't want to invest in whiskey-specific glassware yet, a standard tumbler or regular glass can do just fine. McCourt also has another piece of advice for any kind of glassware you choose to use: "Make sure your glass is clean and free of chemicals. A lot of commercial and home dishwashers can leave traces of chemicals that can distort the flavor."
Not drinking whiskey at the right temperature
Serving whiskey at too warm or too cold temperatures can alter the flavors and diminish the true "expression" of the spirit. Too warm and some of the notes will be too overpowering. Too cold and the flavors won't be open or fluid enough. This is why Bell and other experts say whiskey should be served at room temperature. A good rule of thumb all around for whisky tastings, "Straight, and at room temperature," says Bell.
Since whiskey is shelf-stable and doesn't need to be refrigerated, you can simply leave your bottles out to enjoy at leisure. This will keep them in the correct temperature area all the time, requiring no preparation. If you want to be super specific about it, 60 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit is the ideal temperature range for optimal flavor.
Not drinking the whiskey straight
Even casual whiskey drinkers will likely know that there are two general ways to drink whiskey straight: neat, meaning served on its own at room temperature with no ice, or on the rocks, meaning served over ice. But as the ice melts, it can dilute and alter the whiskey's flavor profile so you're not getting the pure, authentic expression. While you can add ice or water after the initial taste, experts say it's best to serve it straight to taste the whiskey in its true, unaltered form first. This will help you develop your palate, noticing different flavors, nuances, and complexities. Using chilled whiskey stones is another way to sample whiskey without diluting it.
Then, Bell says, you can add a drop or two of room-temperature water. "Adding a few drops of water may open up the whiskey – it will lower the alcoholic strength and any burn you might be getting and also sweeten the whiskey slightly," she tells Chowhound. Using a pipette or dropper can help you control how much water you add so you don't overpower the whiskey or water it down too much. Some experts also get extremely technical with the type or amount of water added, but for beginners, any neutral, room-temperature water will do.
Not pacing yourself with the first sip
Of course, part of the appeal of doing a drinks tasting is having fun, trying new things, and maybe getting a little buzz going (safely, of course). But you're still doing a tasting, not simply having a drink to unwind at the end of the day or letting loose on a night out. You want to take your time and properly appreciate the whiskey's complex flavors, which means not knocking it back right away or taking a big gulp.
Start with a small sip, taking your time to explore the emerging flavors and mouthfeel. "Take a small sip, let it roll around your mouth," says Bell. "Then take a second sip after the first and start thinking...how does it feel in your mouth?" Take note of things like whether the sensation is light or syrupy. Does the alcohol burn too much? Is it fresh and smooth? If you drink too much at once, you'll blitz your taste buds and lose a lot of that subtlety and nuance.
Since the purpose of a tasting is appreciation and education, a formal tasting at a distillery or tasting room will generally use small amounts of each whiskey. But if you're doing your own tasting, you'll need to be mindful of how much you pour. "Be careful with the pour size," says Bell. "I'd recommend a ½ ounce per whiskey, especially if you're trying more than 3 whiskies. If you're trying lots of whiskies, perhaps think about smaller pours."
Skipping a visual examination
Tasting whiskey is a multi-sensory experience, and experts like Bell and McCourt want you to make the most of it. Like with a wine tasting, you want to observe everything about the whiskey, which includes its color and appearance.
Start with the eyes, Bell says. "We taste with our eyes." Observing the color of the whiskey holds clues about its character, like how long it's been aged. Like gin, whiskey starts out as a clear spirit and then gets its gorgeous amber coloration from the casks and barrels it's aged in. Darker hues can hint at how long the whiskey has been aged and how much color and flavor it's been able to soak up, so taking a minute to observe the color can " then guide you on what you might expect when nosing and tasting," Bell explains.
You can also give it a swirl and observe the whiskey's "legs," which are the droplets that will run down the side of the glass after swirling. Thin legs generally indicate a lighter whiskey, while thicker, slower legs indicate the flavor will be richer.
Not giving it a proper sniff
Then, there's the scents or the "nose" of the whiskey, which can serve up all sorts of different smells like vanilla, red berries, spice, or stone fruits. Different experts have different methods, but the main thing is getting a good, proper whiff. "Bring it [the glass] slowly up to your nose and give short, little sniffs," says Bell. "Don't plunge your nose straight into your glass as the whiskey will be 40% abv or more! So that scent will be quite a shock to the system!"
But you also don't want to be too lighthanded and not get a good, proper whiff. "When smelling, people often don't get their nose close enough. Get the nose in there and make sure your mouth is open when smelling," says McCourt. Opening your mouth helps mitigate the harsh effect of the high alcohol content, allowing you to focus more on flavor instead of the alcohol's burning sensation.
While it's fun to try and identify the different scents in the whiskey, Bell also says it's okay if you can't suss out particular smells just yet. "Honestly, if you're smelling it and all you can identify is that it's whiskey – that's all good too," she says. "Have some fun."
Overlooking the finish
You may think that tasting and then swallowing (or spitting) the whiskey is the end of the tasting experience. But not so. You also want to take note of the "finish": the flavors, scents, and sensations that linger in your mouth after physical contact with the spirit. This final impression also gives you more insight into the whiskey you just tasted, revealing new flavors.
After swallowing or spitting, take a beat to observe and notice how your mouth feels. Bell says to ask yourself questions. How long does the finish last? Can you still taste the whiskey after half a minute or a full minute? Is the flavor changing or evolving? How does your mouth feel? If you find you're not noticing much, try a method called the Kentucky Chew. Roll the whiskey around in your mouth and figuratively "chew" on it to expand the flavor. This helps the finish to linger in your mouth longer, allowing you to make note of flavor differences or texture.
Spitting (or not spitting)
If you've ever gone wine tasting, you've likely observed fellow tasters spitting out the wine they've just tried into a spittoon or spit bucket. Spitting out perfectly good wine? Perish the thought! But there's a very good reason for spitting while tasting wine or spirits. First, it prevents you from getting tipsy too quickly, which can be a safety hazard if you're driving. Second, it keeps your senses and palate sharp for properly appreciating the remaining drinks in the tasting flight.
Spitting out excess liquid can apply to whiskey tasting as well, especially as whiskey generally has a higher ABV than wine and you can get tipsy more quickly. Bell says as long as you're safe, you don't have to spit if you don't want to. "Obviously, if you're driving, I'd recommend only smelling, then asking if you can take your whiskies away in small bottles so you can enjoy them at home when you're not driving," she says. "If you're trying lots of whiskies, perhaps think about smaller pours or spitting the whiskey out."
Not drinking enough water
One of the biggest mistakes one can make during a whiskey tasting is not drinking enough water. "Have water during the tasting, and especially between each whiskey," Bell urges. The obvious reason is to keep yourself hydrated as you drink, preventing you from getting tipsy. "Be mindful that you are drinking alcohol – so if you feel that you're heading towards one too many, then stop," says Bell.
But there's another very important reason to drink water throughout the tasting, especially between each whiskey. Drinking water between each whiskey — and swirling it around in your room — helps cleanse and rinse your palate in preparation for the next whiskey you'll be tasting. Think of drinking water between each whiskey as a reset. It helps eliminate residual, lingering flavors and sensations so you get a fresh, clear impression of the next whiskey, unaltered by the sample you just drank.
Not considering the tasting order
If you're doing a flight of different whiskeys, some consideration should be given to the order. Even if you're spitting and sipping water, your palate will progressively get less sensitive to subtle flavors, so 4-5 options is a good amount. There are different schools of thought when it comes to the order in which to taste whiskey, but there are some standard rules to follow.
For one, Bell recommends that each whiskey come in its own glass. This prevents flavors from mixing and changing the character of each whiskey. It's also best to start with lighter, more floral offerings before proceeding to heavier options like peated whiskeys. "Peated whiskies should come last as they'll typically linger the most," says Bell. Whiskeys with stronger flavors like peat should be reserved for the end of the tasting, as tasting them at the beginning can overpower more delicate options.
If you're tasting at a distillery, the tasting order will generally be decided for you. But if you're going it alone, Bell says to have fun. "There are a load of serious formalities when it comes the IDEA of going to a whiskey tasting! But honestly, there are no fixed rules – ultimately you're there to have fun, try new whiskies..." Don't stress too much about proper order, but proceeding from lightest to heaviest in terms of flavor and type is a good rule of thumb. Some experts also advocate for trying your best bottle first to get the full effect before your taste buds start becoming desensitized.
Taking it too seriously and not having fun
It's easy to feel intimidated during beverage tastings, especially if you're a beginner. You may be afraid of appearing uneducated or saying the wrong thing. But at the end of the day, it's about trying new things, broadening your horizons, and having a good time.
Bell encourages people to be open and honest. "Have fun and enjoy!" she says. "Be open-minded and join in the conversation! And if you try a whiskey and don't like it, that's all good." Don't be afraid to ask questions and share opinions and thoughts. Even if you're provided tasting notes, Bell says it's a good idea to come up with your own and share your thoughts and insights with others you're tasting with; respectfully though, she adds. This is no place for judgment. "Never criticize anyone's tasting notes! We all have different palates, and we all taste different things." That way everyone, whether you're a seasoned whiskey drinker or are just dipping your toes into the liquid-gold water, can have a good time.