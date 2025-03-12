12 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Tasting Whiskey

There is no wrong way to drink whiskey. Whether neat, on the rocks, or mixed into a cocktail like an Old Fashioned or a warming hot toddy, this "liquid sunshine" libation always hits the spot. You don't need to be a whiskey expert or connoisseur to appreciate its rich warmth and varied flavors. But if you enjoy whiskey and want to learn more about it, attending tastings at distilleries, bottle shops, tasting rooms, and even the homes of collector friends are good places to start.

Similar to wine tastings, there are some best practices associated with whiskey (or whisky, depending on its place of origin) tasting that help bring out the best in this spirit, from flavor to smell. While you can just drink a whiskey as is, taking the time to properly serve and enjoy it will give you a deeper appreciation and understanding. But if you're new to the world of whiskey, you may not be familiar with these practices and etiquette. Chowhound checked in with some whiskey experts to learn about what mistakes you should avoid when tasting whiskey, whether as part of a formal tasting or simply enjoying a glass. With a little knowledge, you can step out into the big, wide world of all whiskeys, trying all kinds from Scottish Scotch whisky to wheated bourbons and beyond.