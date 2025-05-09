18 Creative Ways To Store Baking Supplies That Save Space

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're a devoted dilletante or an extreme amateur baker, you've no doubt run into the problem of disorganized supplies from time to time. No matter how useful your favorite baking tools are, even the best ones get annoying if they're always cluttering up the main space. One of the least obvious but most troublesome beginner baking mistakes is failing to organize your space well.

"Baking supply storage is often an afterthought because it doesn't tend to be a daily activity," says Lucy Milligan Wahl, founder of boutique professional organizing company LMW Edits. "I encourage my clients to think intentionally about how they bake — how often, what types of projects — and create an organizing system around those needs. There's no one right way to organize baking supplies!"

What really matters, says Nicole Hunn, recipe developer and founder of Gluten Free on a Shoestring, is that you know what you have. "It's just too easy to forget and end up with duplicates," she says. "Or worse, missing something crucial right when you need it. A clean, organized baking space helps you bake more efficiently and keeps your final results tasting their best." Without further ado, here are 18 of the most creative ways to store baking supplies.