13 Baking Tips Paul Hollywood Swears By
English celebrity chef and charismatic television personality Paul Hollywood is a force to be reckoned with in the kitchen. If you've ever had the pleasure of watching him in action on The Great British Bake Off, The American Baking Competition, or another of his many shows, one thing is for sure: He knows his way around the kitchen and baking is undoubtedly his specialty. Oh yeah, and not that it matters, but he's a bonafide zaddy, too. Really, it's no wonder people far and wide love him so much.
Whether you are an amateur baker or someone who has been dabbling in the process for years, you'd be a fool not to consider Paul Hollywood's recommendations for baking bread, pies, and more. Thankfully, you don't have to watch hundreds of hours of his T.V. shows to pick some up, either because you'll find a collection of them below. Although, I'm not saying you shouldn't do that, too. Plus, he's pretty open about tips he swears by on his website and social media. Regardless, you'd be wise to use them as well if you want to take your baking skills to the next level. I'm not saying you should start vying for a spot on The Great British Baking Show, but follow all of Hollywood's recommendations to a tee, and you'll be well on your way to earning one of his coveted handshakes of approval (if you know, you know).
Use steam to bake perfectly crusty bread
Baking bread relies heavily on science, but it is also an art form. You have to measure the ingredients just right and get them to interact with heat in a very specific way. Skip one detail and issues are sure to ensue. Basically, precision is key, but even if you follow every step of a recipe to the last detail, achieving the perfect crusty finish on a loaf of bread often eludes bakers. Not Paul Hollywood, though. Unsurprisingly, he knows exactly how to get the right crust on every type of bread, and all it takes is an incredibly simple extra step in the oven.
Paul Hollywood recommends placing an empty roasting tray on the lower shelf of your oven while it preheats. Then, when your oven reaches the right temperature for baking bread (around 425 F), put your bread in the oven. At the same time, fill the roasting tray with cold water. The contrast in temperatures creates a steam bath that results in bread achieving a perfectly light crust that won't easily tear. So, if crusty breads are giving you trouble, this quick and easy fix could be just what you need to get back on track.
Avoid soggy bottom pie crusts by pre-baking them without any filling
Whether you make your pies with a single layer of crust on the bottom or add a crust on top, as well, the last thing you want is for the bottom layer to come out soggy. Unfortunately, this happens more than many of us would like, especially if we aren't following Paul Hollywood's advice to pre-bake the bottom before any filling goes in. This simple step gives the bottom crust a chance to crisp up nicely before a saucy filling seeps in, inadvertently making it soggy.
While a quick pre-bake just makes sense, sometimes we need a pro like Hollywood to tell us before it truly sinks in. Regardless, all you need to do to prevent the dreaded soggy bottom on your pies is give the crust a head start in the oven. After you lay your crust in a pie pan, cover it with cooking plastic or parchment paper and top it with dried beans or rice to help hold everything in place while it bakes. The amount of time you put it in the oven depends on your recipe (blind bake, partial blind bake, par-bake, or no-bake) but no matter what you're making, pre-baking the bottom layer of crust pays off immensely.
Roll pizza dough extra thin and bake it at a super high temperature
To achieve the perfect homemade pizza, Paul Hollywood recommends creating an extra thin crust and baking it at a super high temperature. It may be tempting to keep your pizza crust a bit thicker, especially if you are a fan of Detroit, Sicilian, or Chicago-style pies, but Hollywood says extra thin crust is the way to go if you want to achieve the perfect balance of chewy and crispy. In addition to thin crust, baking homemade pizza at a super high temperature is essential. Your home oven is no match for a professional or specialized pizza oven, but delicious homemade pizza is attainable if you follow his tips.
According to Paul Hollywood, using a rolling pin on pizza dough is a mistake, as well. If you opt for one, your soft, pliable dough instantly becomes tough and, obviously, nobody wants that. If tossing your pizza crust in the air like trained chef seems a bit intimidating, don't worry. In fact, most home cooks aren't willing to risk throwing their beautiful dough around like this. Instead, gently pull pizza dough outward and slowly shape it as you want. This ensures you keep the ideal texture.
Add salt to an egg wash for the ideal golden, glossy finish
Applying a light egg wash to baked goods is the key to achieving a golden, glossy finish with lots of appetizing appeal. Whether you are making pastries, pies, or butter croissants, egg washes are your best friend, or at least they should be. Most people think that whipping up an egg wash is as simple as cracking an egg and brushing it onto your dough. However, Paul Hollywood also adds a dash of salt to his egg wash and you should, too, for several reasons.
First, adding salt to an egg wash improves the flavor of your baked goods. It balances sweet and tasty elements and increases flavor overall, just like with other dishes. Salty egg washes also enhance baking aromas, and we all know the smell is a big part of what makes baked goods so appetizing. Improved flavor and aroma are reason enough for most of us to give Hollywood's tip a try, but a bit of salt in your egg wash also leads to a more even finish. As a result, you get more of the golden, glossy color we all desire.
Fold and press dough for the ideal sourdough texture
As you probably know, sourdough isn't the easiest thing to make from scratch. Nurturing a sourdough starter and creating the perfect loaf is something bakers put a ton of work into. There are many steps and even more details to be wary of when making sourdough, but Paul Hollywood's folding technique is a great place to start when you are ready to nail down the details.
Paul Hollywood recommends mixing sourdough in a bowl with a touch of oil. Start with the sides of the dough and fold them back into the center in a downward motion. In addition, you'll want to work in a circle, rotating the bowl as you go. When your hands aren't sticky anymore, let it rest for 10 minutes. Then, repeat the process eight additional times. Hollywood swears by this folding-resting technique, which should be enough to sell just about anyone on the idea without any further explanation. However, for those of us who need a more in-depth explanation, it leads to the perfect light, airy texture — yum.
Add an extra piece of chocolate to the center of cookies to make them extra gooey
Chocolate chip cookies are a classic favorite of children and adults alike. You don't have to be a pro baker to make a batch of these deliciously sweet, often gooey when warm treats either. That's probably one of the reasons they are so popular. Of course, the decadent chocolate flavor helps, too, but they are a super approachable cookie to make regardless of skill level. Even so, there are a few things you should do to make them extra delicious and one of the best tricks for creating ridiculously gooey chocolate chip cookies comes from our star baker, Paul Hollywood.
Hollywood's secret to making extra gooey chocolate chip cookies is as simple as it is effective. Once your cookies are arranged on the pan for baking, make a small indentation in the center of each scoop of batter. You can use a small spoon, but your finger works just as well, too. Then, insert a small chunk of chocolate and reform the cookie so it is covered and stashed in the center. After baking, when you break one of the cookies open, melted chocolate will practically ooze out of the center, especially if it is still warm. Talk about delicious.
Weigh your ingredients to achieve the perfect bake
The science of baking must be exact if you want to achieve the best possible results. While this sounds a bit intimidating, the best bakers, like Paul Hollywood, know that weighing ingredients is a surefire way to set yourself up for success. Sure, using a scale to measure and weigh ingredients requires an extra device, but its precision is a miracle worker when it comes to making perfectly baked goods.
When it comes to ingredients like flour, measuring cups are no match for the accuracy of a digital scale. Flour in particular condenses in the bag, so a simple measuring cup easily leads to wildly inaccurate, or at the very least inconsistent measurements. A scale eliminates the guesswork and the need to fluff up your flour in advance. Eggs also benefit from a scale because they vary in size and weight. If you want to be exact, like baking science requires, use a digital scale. Not only will it improve each individual bake, but it'll allow you to replicate positive results time after time.
Don't over or under work your dough
Another common mistake amateur bakers make is handling the dough for the wrong amount of time. As Paul Hollywood has told watchers and bakers on his shows repeatedly, the key is to avoid over or under-working your dough. If you handle the dough too much, it becomes rubbery. On the other hand, if you don't work your dough enough, the texture will also be off.
So, how do you achieve the perfect texture and how do you know when your dough has been handled for the exact right amount of time? It may seem like guesswork to a new baker, but Paul Hollywood's Top Tips outline the process: "To check if your dough is kneaded enough, pull out a piece of dough between your hands. It should be able to stretch 20cm without breaking." Sounds easy enough, right? Well, maybe not that easy, as is evident by all the bakers on Hollywood's shows who fail to do it correctly. Still, at least it is straightforward. Keep this tip in mind when you are kneading your next ball of dough and you'll be glad you did.
Keep salt and yeast apart when you first start mixing
As you know, there are quite a few details to pay attention to when mixing and kneading dough. While we have discussed several so far, Paul Hollywood also recommends keeping salt and yeast apart when you first add ingredients for bread to a mixing bowl. Considering all of the elements eventually combine, this may seem a bit tricky and dare I say, unnecessary. However, Hollywood hasn't led us astray yet, so it's best to follow his lead on this matter, as well.
One of Hollywood's top baking tips says, "When mixing your ingredients during bread-making, always add the salt and yeast to opposite sides of the bowl, as the salt can kill the yeast." Seems pretty dire, so pay attention. While surprising to many of us, salt actually kills yeast, so the way they are combined matters, like a lot. That's why Hollywood recommends putting flour into your mixing bowl first. Then, add salt and yeast while making sure to keep them on opposite sides of the bowl. Slowly mix each into the flour individually without letting them overlap. Then, and only then, mix everything together. This keeps the yeast safe, and of course, leads to better baking results down the line.
Use oil instead of flour to prevent sticky-hand syndrome
Sticky-hand syndrome is something every baker tries to avoid. Obviously, you are going to experience sticky hands at some point when working with dough. Even if it isn't every single time, it is too common to completely avoid. However, Paul Hollywood offers us a trick to remedy the issue in his list of Top Tips (found on his website): Instead of spreading a light coating of flour on the surface you use to knead dough, try using oil, instead.
According to Hollywood, substituting oil for flour "will not alter the dough's consistency and will prevent too much sticky-hand syndrome." It almost sounds too good to be true, right? I mean, people everywhere use flour, and honestly, there are plenty of instances where Hollywood does too, but as it turns out, oil also works exceptionally well. If sticky hands are your least favorite part about baking (many people detest messy hands), this simple trick could be a complete game changer. Make sure not to go overboard though, as an excessive amount of oil could affect your final bake. After all, the precision of ingredients is key.
Warm milk before adding it to dough to prevent slowing down yeast
As you probably already know, yeast is fairly finicky. Everything has to be just right for it to interact with other ingredients properly. If not, your dough won't rise or bake properly. To help facilitate the action of yeast, Paul Hollywood recommends using warm milk in your recipes: "When adding milk to dough, make sure that you warm it a little first. This is because the fat in the milk can slow down the action of the yeast slightly, and warming it balances this out."
Okay, using cold milk straight from the fridge is not ideal, but hot milk probably isn't your baking recipe's friend either. So, you'll want to warm your milk slowly and only a bit. Ideally, it should be between 110 F 115 F to interact with yeast properly. To achieve this, microwave your milk for about 30 seconds and then test it with a thermometer. If it is not quite there yet, put it back in for another round. Or, if you don't have a microwave, warming it in a pan on the stove over low heat will get the job done as well. Either way, heat it until it reaches between 110 F and 155 F and no more. If you take it too far and it becomes hot, you can start over, or leave it on the counter to cool for a bit.
Use room temperature eggs so you don't sting your dough with cold
Another baking tip Paul Hollywood is adamant about involves the temperature of the eggs he uses. In a post on Instagram, he says, "For me, I don't put my eggs in the fridge. I put my eggs outside, which is where they should be." This seems pretty counterintuitive for most of us in the United States who keep eggs in the fridge all of the time, but maybe it's just because Great Britain has a milder, cooler climate. Regardless, Hollywood goes on to explain, "Room temperature eggs will always go into a mixture much better and not sting it by being too cold."
So, room temperature eggs are better for baking purposes, but how long can you safely leave eggs out? According to The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), no more than two hours due to concerns about salmonella. They elaborate by saying, "A cold egg left out at room temperature can sweat, facilitating the movement of bacteria into the egg and increasing the growth of bacteria." To avoid safety concerns, one of the best ways to bring your eggs to room temperature for your baking needs involves soaking them in a bath of warm water. This allows you to raise the temperature much quicker than simply placing them on the counter. Plus, with the looming two hour time limit hovering over your head, it seems like a solid choice.
Tin loaves are an amateur bread baker's friend
Another baking tip Paul Hollywood recommends for new bakers is using tin loaf pans when making bread to ensure the proper shape is achieved. As he notes on his list of Top Tips, "When making bread for the first time, always use a tin so you can work on getting your dough right." If you use a tin, your dough has nowhere to go but up when baking, so you get a lot of help regarding the final shape. Hollywood goes on to say, "Once you have got your dough right, then move on to free form loaves."
When you watch videos of people making bread on Instagram and TikTok, you see them creating beautiful masterpieces in all different shapes, sizes, and styles. For the most part, they make it look incredibly easy. However, for a first time or relatively new home cook trying their hand at baking, the truth is that it isn't nearly as attainable as famous influencers (Paul Hollywood included) would have you believe. Making bread from scratch is actually quite tricky for most amateur bakers. Some people have a bit of first time luck, but the rest of us will take all the help we can get.