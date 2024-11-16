13 Baking Tips Paul Hollywood Swears By

English celebrity chef and charismatic television personality Paul Hollywood is a force to be reckoned with in the kitchen. If you've ever had the pleasure of watching him in action on The Great British Bake Off, The American Baking Competition, or another of his many shows, one thing is for sure: He knows his way around the kitchen and baking is undoubtedly his specialty. Oh yeah, and not that it matters, but he's a bonafide zaddy, too. Really, it's no wonder people far and wide love him so much.

Whether you are an amateur baker or someone who has been dabbling in the process for years, you'd be a fool not to consider Paul Hollywood's recommendations for baking bread, pies, and more. Thankfully, you don't have to watch hundreds of hours of his T.V. shows to pick some up, either because you'll find a collection of them below. Although, I'm not saying you shouldn't do that, too. Plus, he's pretty open about tips he swears by on his website and social media. Regardless, you'd be wise to use them as well if you want to take your baking skills to the next level. I'm not saying you should start vying for a spot on The Great British Baking Show, but follow all of Hollywood's recommendations to a tee, and you'll be well on your way to earning one of his coveted handshakes of approval (if you know, you know).