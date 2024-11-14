11 Baking Tips Ina Garten Swears By

If you decide to make an impromptu batch of cookies, it pays to take a little time to get your ingredients to the optimum temperature, rather than just jumping in straight away. Many baking ingredients mix together better if they are at room temperature. If you've ever tried to spread butter straight from the fridge, you will understand that cold ingredients and room temperature ones are very different things to work with.

As well as being easier to mix together, baking ingredients at room temperature traps more air in the mixture, which leads to lighter, fluffier cakes. Garten actually recommends that you keep certain ingredients out of the fridge at all times, including citrus fruits and eggs. Depending on where in the world you live, room temperature eggs may seem like a sensible move, or a health and safety disaster. In the U.K., for example, eggs are sold at room temperature in the grocery store, as all British chickens are vaccinated against salmonella. In the U.S., however, this is not the case — most eggs are washed to remove bacteria from the shell, removing the protective coating from the outside. For this reason, most eggs in the U.S. should be kept in the fridge the majority of the time, and brought out to warm up a couple of hours before baking.

Next time you have a sudden urge to go on a baking frenzy, get your ingredients out of the fridge, then entertain yourself for an hour or so — maybe watch some "Barefoot Contessa" — before returning to make treats that have the best flavor and texture possible.