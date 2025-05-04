5 Delicious Ways To Use Almond Butter For Breakfast
Getting bored with the same old eggs, toast, or bowl of cereal for breakfast? We've all been there. One of the best ways to snap yourself out of a breakfast rut is to focus your meals on an ingredient that's filling, nutritious, versatile, and tasty enough to never get boring — and few foods fit that bill better than almond butter. Almond butter isn't just a second-fiddle stand-in for peanut butter; it has a creamy, sweet and subtle nutty character that's all its own, and happens to make the perfect breakfast booster.
Why should you make this nut butter the star of your breakfast recipes? For one thing, it's a good source of protein, with 6.7 grams per serving (that's slightly more than is in one large egg). It's also full of heart-healthy, monounsaturated fats, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals. While store-bought almond butter often contains added sugar and oils, you can avoid a potential sugar high by making homemade nut butter with a blender or food processor. It's much easier than it sounds and allows you to experiment with custom flavors and spice blends.
When it comes to almond butter-filled breakfast recipes, the possibilities are practically endless. From bowls to breads to baked goods, we've got you covered with five delicious ways to take your breakfast game to the next level with almond butter.
Swirl almond butter into your oatmeal or yogurt for elevated breakfast bowls
At first glance, oatmeal may not seem like the most exciting breakfast option, but hear us out. It's quick, easy, ridiculously customizable, and warms you right up on a chilly morning. Whether you choose to make your oatmeal in the microwave or on the stovetop, with water or with milk, our number one hack for creamy, satisfying oatmeal in a matter of seconds is to mix in a hearty spoonful of nut butter. A bowl of Quaker Instant Oatmeal with added protein tossed in the microwave and topped with a generous serving of almond butter is a great go-to breakfast on busy mornings when cooking is out of the question.
You don't have to keep it that simple, though. There are so many ways to zhuzh up oatmeal with nut butter — add dry or fresh chopped fruit, berries, chia or flax seeds, and make a photo-worthy arrangement to start your day on a bright note. If cold, pre-prepped overnight oats are more your jam, you can easily swap out the peanut butter in our crave-worthy overnight oats recipe for almond butter for an instant, on-the-go breakfast. Not a cooked oats fan? No problem. Almond butter lends itself to all types of breakfast bowls, including those with a Greek yogurt base. Layer with fresh or frozen fruits, optional granola, nuts or seeds, and a drizzle of honey for the ultimate creamy breakfast bowl, no cooking required.
Pack your pancake batter with protein and nutty flavor
On mornings when you're craving something extra special, it's time to heat up the griddle and start flipping pancakes. Pancakes are a favorite breakfast comfort food, but traditionally, they're not the most nutritious option, which is why the trend of "protein pancakes" has taken off in recent years. We love making three-ingredient protein pancakes with cottage cheese, but there are other ways to upgrade your pancake plans, too, including incorporating almond butter into the batter.
Almond butter gives your pancake batter a punch of protein and a deliciously nutty flavor. It's the perfect addition to all kinds of pancake recipes, including paleo, vegan, oil-free, or gluten-free versions. Almond butter acts as a great source of moisture and a binder for the batter ingredients, making it a suitable replacement for eggs — even when working with store-bought pancake mix (especially if you add banana). No matter what pancake recipe best suits your preferences, almond butter is guaranteed to make it richer and more satiating.
Slather it onto bread (or a bagel) for gourmet toast
If there's one thing almond butter is made for, it's spreading. Sure, topping toast with nut butter isn't exactly a groundbreaking concept, but the real culinary magic comes from the creativity of your combinations, plus the quality of your ingredients. On the simple side, almond butter makes a great spread for a cinnamon raisin bagel, especially if you're a cream cheese skeptic, but that's far from its only application.
Start with your favorite rustic bread or chewy bagel, then toast, add your almond butter, and let your imagination run wild. A crunchy element is always welcome, so try garnishing with your favorite nuts, like pecans or cashews, or even a handful of trail mix for variety. Fresh fruit is a natural choice, and we especially love the flavor of almond butter with sliced banana, strawberries, or raspberries. Go the extra mile with a sprinkle of chia seeds and cacao nibs, and drizzle some extra almond butter on top.
Your almond butter toast doesn't have to stick to sweet ingredients, however. We love using almond butter as a surprise spread on savory sandwiches, and breakfast toast offers the perfect opportunity to try out some out-of-the-box options. Make a charcuterie-inspired toast with almond butter, turkey, brie cheese, and apple slices, or try topping almond-buttered toast with a fried egg, applewood smoked bacon, and a touch of maple syrup for a creation that's as unique as it is decadent.
Blend almond butter into a creamy smoothie
There's so much to love about a breakfast smoothie — it's easy to make, you can take it on the go, and it's simply a refreshing way to start the day. When you want something filling enough to give you energy and satiate you until lunch, though, a mixture of frozen fruit and liquid just isn't going to cut it. That's why we love to mix in extra ingredients that add protein, texture, and flavor, and almond butter is a great one to try, especially if you're dairy-free.
Nut butter is the key to a perfectly thick and creamy smoothie due to its fat content and textural heft. We particularly love using almond butter because of its delicate, smooth flavor, which pairs oh-so perfectly with fruit. For a sophisticated alternative to a PB&J flavored smoothie, blend almond butter with strawberries and raspberries. Bananas and blueberries also pair well with creamy almond butter, and if you want to give your drink some extra bulk, a scoop of vanilla protein powder, a spoonful of Greek yogurt, or even silken tofu will do the trick.
Make convenient breakfast bars, cookies or balls
On mornings when you're rushing out the door, sometimes the only breakfast you have time for is a granola bar on the go. While some store-bought protein bars get the job done, they also tend to be pricey, packed with extra sugar, or straight-up unappetizing in texture. Luckily, with a little meal prep and a jar of almond butter, you can make your own high-protein, satiating breakfast treats at home that are just as easy to grab in a rush for a car-friendly breakfast of champions.
There are tons of different recipes you can use to accomplish this, but your biggest decision is choosing between the bake and no-bake varieties. If you're willing to get the oven involved, you could be eating cookies for breakfast by the next morning. But instead of using premade (and let's face it, not very nutritious) cookie dough, you can make your own oatmeal and almond butter cookies for a protein-boosted alternative.
If you choose to go the no-bake route, your options are just as sweet. Almond butter is the perfect "glue" for holding no-bake energy balls and granola bars together. These types of recipes combine a mixture of wet ingredients, like nut butter, dates, coconut oil, and honey, with dry ones, including oats, chocolate chips, seeds, nuts, and protein powder. If you make a batch of the snacks during your weekly meal prep, you can store them in the fridge for up to two weeks or freeze for longer-lasting bars.