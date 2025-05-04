5 Delicious Ways To Use Almond Butter For Breakfast

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Getting bored with the same old eggs, toast, or bowl of cereal for breakfast? We've all been there. One of the best ways to snap yourself out of a breakfast rut is to focus your meals on an ingredient that's filling, nutritious, versatile, and tasty enough to never get boring — and few foods fit that bill better than almond butter. Almond butter isn't just a second-fiddle stand-in for peanut butter; it has a creamy, sweet and subtle nutty character that's all its own, and happens to make the perfect breakfast booster.

Why should you make this nut butter the star of your breakfast recipes? For one thing, it's a good source of protein, with 6.7 grams per serving (that's slightly more than is in one large egg). It's also full of heart-healthy, monounsaturated fats, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals. While store-bought almond butter often contains added sugar and oils, you can avoid a potential sugar high by making homemade nut butter with a blender or food processor. It's much easier than it sounds and allows you to experiment with custom flavors and spice blends.

When it comes to almond butter-filled breakfast recipes, the possibilities are practically endless. From bowls to breads to baked goods, we've got you covered with five delicious ways to take your breakfast game to the next level with almond butter.