The Unexpected High-Protein Spread Savory Sandwiches Can Benefit From
Whether it's lunch at the office or poolside snacking, sandwiches are portable, handheld provisions that are as convenient as they are satiating and satisfying. Most of the time, sandwiches are made with savory and acidic ingredients like deli meat, sliced cheese, creamy spreads, tangy pickles, and vinaigrette finishes. Although a zippy and umami-forward sandwich is guaranteed to hit the spot, a tasteful dash of sweetness can make it even better. Enter almond butter — the decadent, protein-rich spread that takes savory sandwiches from standard to stand out with minimal extra work.
That's right — almond butter isn't just for thickening fruit smoothies and drizzling over oatmeal. And although it makes a great substitute for peanut butter in a PB&J, it also works wonders in savory sandwiches. With almost 7 grams of protein in a serving, almond butter can significantly boost the protein content of your sandwich, especially when paired with meat and cheese. Almond butter isn't usually made with just plain Jane almonds, either. It's commonly made by blending roasted almonds, and trust us, there's a difference. Roasting nuts triggers the Maillard reaction – a chemical reaction in food between amino acids and sugars that facilitates browning and a deeper, toastier, sweeter, and more complex flavor and aroma.
Layering flavors in a dish tends to make each bite more satisfying and immersive, so introducing the caramelized notes of almond butter to a savory sandwich gives it more personality and depth. Like other spreads, almond butter also provides a sandwich with a trim of fatty, creamy goodness that improves the mouthfeel of your sandwich just as much as the flavor.
Tips for making a savory sandwich with almond butter
Sandwiches are famously easy to make. Simply layer your ingredients atop a slice of bread and seal it up with another, and et voila — sandwich time! Introducing almond butter to the mix doesn't have to complicate the process, but it's worth considering a few tips to ensure a tastefully made sandwich with a well-balanced flavor.
It's easy to make almond butter from home, but store-bought selections are more convenient. With that being said, it's best to avoid buying brands that pump their almond butter full of sugar and additives. Although sugar-kissed almond butter is delicious in desserts, it can take away from the naturally sweet and earthy nuances of unadulterated almond butter in a savory sandwich.
For extra protein, assemble a savory almond butter sandwich with other high-protein foods. Chicken and turkey breast are excellent high-protein options with a mild-mannered flavor that gives almond butter center stage. Assemble an almond butter-infused turkey or chicken breast sandwich with green apple slices, brie cheese, arugula, and a layer of crispy bacon if you're feeling bold. Salami is one of the high-protein cold cuts and can pair nicely with almond butter, roasted red peppers or sun-dried tomatoes, provolone, a drizzle of honey, and maybe even a sweet ingredient that is a dollop of jam. We're not here to yuck anyone's yum, but it's best to avoid using some common sandwich ingredients like mayo, pickles, onion, and watery leafy greens, as they might not complement almond butter as much as charcuterie-inspired fixings do. Whichever way you make it, almond butter is a simple way to boost your protein intake and jazz up a boring old sandwich.