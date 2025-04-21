The Unexpected High-Protein Spread Savory Sandwiches Can Benefit From

Whether it's lunch at the office or poolside snacking, sandwiches are portable, handheld provisions that are as convenient as they are satiating and satisfying. Most of the time, sandwiches are made with savory and acidic ingredients like deli meat, sliced cheese, creamy spreads, tangy pickles, and vinaigrette finishes. Although a zippy and umami-forward sandwich is guaranteed to hit the spot, a tasteful dash of sweetness can make it even better. Enter almond butter — the decadent, protein-rich spread that takes savory sandwiches from standard to stand out with minimal extra work.

That's right — almond butter isn't just for thickening fruit smoothies and drizzling over oatmeal. And although it makes a great substitute for peanut butter in a PB&J, it also works wonders in savory sandwiches. With almost 7 grams of protein in a serving, almond butter can significantly boost the protein content of your sandwich, especially when paired with meat and cheese. Almond butter isn't usually made with just plain Jane almonds, either. It's commonly made by blending roasted almonds, and trust us, there's a difference. Roasting nuts triggers the Maillard reaction – a chemical reaction in food between amino acids and sugars that facilitates browning and a deeper, toastier, sweeter, and more complex flavor and aroma.

Layering flavors in a dish tends to make each bite more satisfying and immersive, so introducing the caramelized notes of almond butter to a savory sandwich gives it more personality and depth. Like other spreads, almond butter also provides a sandwich with a trim of fatty, creamy goodness that improves the mouthfeel of your sandwich just as much as the flavor.