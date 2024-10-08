Cottage Cheese Is The Star Of These 3 Ingredient Protein Packed Pancakes

It's a tale as old as bedtime. You should probably eat something when you wake up in the morning. But this isn't "The Brady Bunch," and most of us can't linger around the kitchen table for multi-course breakfasts every day, even as cereal and yogurt become routine. So, with just three ingredients and a quick turn on the stovetop, these cottage cheese pancakes split the difference between a quick bite and all-a.m. feast.

Standard pancakes typically call for flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, milk, eggs and butter, or a pancake mix that approximates most of those ingredients. Not only does this version reduce that list by more than half, it packs a punch of protein thanks to the cottage cheese. And, if you've been missing out on cottage cheese and all of its myriad applications based on its texture alone, those sometimes pesky curds get smoothed away via your blender or food processor.