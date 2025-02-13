Here's How Much Protein A Single Egg Packs
Eggs are one of the most versatile ingredients you can keep in your kitchen, and they can be used in so many different ways from super simple egg bakes to devilishly delectable cakes. However, eggs are also a great source of protein, which is crucial for human health.
Protein is an essential part of a balanced, healthy diet and is vital for development and growth, especially during childhood and pregnancy. It is also responsible for helping the body create and repair cells. In addition, protein can provide energy and help maintain a strong immune system. Suffice it to say, protein is pretty important, and eggs are chock-full of it.
According to the USDA, a single large chicken egg contains 6 grams of protein, and Harvard Health states that folks need 0.36 grams of protein per pound of body weight to reach their minimum recommended daily intake. If you don't want to do the math, the USDA has a Daily Reference Intake Calculator that can estimate how much protein you should be eating daily. For example, a 30-year-old with a low activity rate is estimated to need 47 grams of protein. That's roughly eight eggs worth of protein or, put another way, a really big omelet. However, you don't have to chow down on all those in one sitting. Instead, you can simply incorporate eggs into your diet alongside other protein-rich foods to hit your goal.
Actually tasty ways add more eggs to your diet
While eggs can be great on their own, especially if you know how to make the best scrambled eggs, even they can get boring after a while. That's why you have to spice things up to keep it interesting, which is surprisingly easy thanks to how versatile eggs are.
For instance, there is no shortage of ways to make great deviled eggs or flavor-packed quiches, frittatas, or omelets — all of which are loaded with multiple protein-packed eggs. For baked egg recipes, you can also add numerous combinations of meat, cheeses, and veggies to punch up the flavor and the nutrition. Meats and cheeses are all protein-rich, so adding them to egg dishes is a great way to boost your intake. If you dread boiling eggs for deviled eggs, consider investing in something like Dash's Rapid Egg Cooker to make it easier. Deviled eggs can be downright addicting when you spruce them up, so don't just stick with the classic recipe. Put a spin on it with ingredients like avocado, blue cheese, sriracha, or ranch.
Other ways you can use eggs include fried rice, egg salad, shakshuka, soufflés, egg foo young, egg drop soup, and creamy carbonara pasta. Of course, you can always shake up even plain fried eggs by adding things like crispy chili oil, parmesan cheese, or pico de gallo. The best thing about eggs is that they effortlessly complement so many flavors, giving you the ability to get really creative with them in the kitchen!