Here's How Much Protein A Single Egg Packs

Eggs are one of the most versatile ingredients you can keep in your kitchen, and they can be used in so many different ways from super simple egg bakes to devilishly delectable cakes. However, eggs are also a great source of protein, which is crucial for human health.

Protein is an essential part of a balanced, healthy diet and is vital for development and growth, especially during childhood and pregnancy. It is also responsible for helping the body create and repair cells. In addition, protein can provide energy and help maintain a strong immune system. Suffice it to say, protein is pretty important, and eggs are chock-full of it.

According to the USDA, a single large chicken egg contains 6 grams of protein, and Harvard Health states that folks need 0.36 grams of protein per pound of body weight to reach their minimum recommended daily intake. If you don't want to do the math, the USDA has a Daily Reference Intake Calculator that can estimate how much protein you should be eating daily. For example, a 30-year-old with a low activity rate is estimated to need 47 grams of protein. That's roughly eight eggs worth of protein or, put another way, a really big omelet. However, you don't have to chow down on all those in one sitting. Instead, you can simply incorporate eggs into your diet alongside other protein-rich foods to hit your goal.