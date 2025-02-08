Milk Bar's Infamous Cereal Milk Is Ridiculously Easy To Make
Milk Bar is a treat shop that started a movement when it unleashed cereal milk soft serve upon the world. But while the chain's locations may be mostly limited to New York, Washington D.C., Boston, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, there is a way to get a taste of the now-iconic infused milk that serves as the base of this treat without having to travel — or even settle for off-brand stand-ins. Instead, you can make your own right at home, and the best news is that it's ridiculously easy.
All you need to do is stir your choice of cereal into milk and allow it to sit for about 20 minutes before straining out the solids. You'll be left with a liquid that calls to mind mornings spent spooning the last drops of milk from your breakfast bowl. It helps to toast the cereal a bit in the oven before steeping, which will give your milk a more pronounced infusion, and a bit of salt boosts the flavor of the finished product. Milk Bar uses brown sugar to lightly sweeten its cereal milk, but you can try an alternate sugar like honey or syrup (or omit it altogether).
What makes this homemade version even better is the fact that you can customize it with your own choice of cereals and milks. And while you can easily use this stuff to make a no-fuss custard ice cream at home without a machine, you can also put it to use in so many ways beyond frozen desserts.
Customizing and using your cereal milk
You can make tweaks to cereal milk for dietary purposes, too. Non dairy milks like almond, oat, or coconut work here — just note that they bring their own taste to the table. You can also experiment with plant-based milks and various ingredients to mimic the flavor profiles of different cereals if you're in need of a gluten-free option.
From there, use this handy trick to add unique flavor to so many culinary creations. A splash will give your coffee a boost and put a twist on your go-to oatmeal prep, but you don't have to limit your cereal milk to mornings — anytime you use standard milk or a milk alternative, swap in this infused liquid instead. Honey Nut Cheerios milk will add notes of almond and some sweetness to a tender cake batter. Make an icing for shortbread cookies by combining Froot Loops milk with powdered sugar, or coat donuts in a glaze made from Lucky Charms milk (don't forget the marshmallows). Chocolate pudding gets an X factor from a Rice Krispie infusion, while hot chocolate with Cinnamon Toast Crunch milk is a spicy treat, and Cocoa Puffs milk enhances a chocolatey granita. You could even apply a simple tip for evaporating your own cereal milk and use the resulting thick liquid to make flavored fudge, caramel, or a unique take on tres leches.
If you're looking for flavor without the added sweetener, you can sample some non-sugary breakfast cereals, too. No matter what, this easy-to-concoct ingredient ups the fun factor of any milky recipe.