Milk Bar's Infamous Cereal Milk Is Ridiculously Easy To Make

Milk Bar is a treat shop that started a movement when it unleashed cereal milk soft serve upon the world. But while the chain's locations may be mostly limited to New York, Washington D.C., Boston, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, there is a way to get a taste of the now-iconic infused milk that serves as the base of this treat without having to travel — or even settle for off-brand stand-ins. Instead, you can make your own right at home, and the best news is that it's ridiculously easy.

All you need to do is stir your choice of cereal into milk and allow it to sit for about 20 minutes before straining out the solids. You'll be left with a liquid that calls to mind mornings spent spooning the last drops of milk from your breakfast bowl. It helps to toast the cereal a bit in the oven before steeping, which will give your milk a more pronounced infusion, and a bit of salt boosts the flavor of the finished product. Milk Bar uses brown sugar to lightly sweeten its cereal milk, but you can try an alternate sugar like honey or syrup (or omit it altogether).

What makes this homemade version even better is the fact that you can customize it with your own choice of cereals and milks. And while you can easily use this stuff to make a no-fuss custard ice cream at home without a machine, you can also put it to use in so many ways beyond frozen desserts.