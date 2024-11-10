Stop Using Your Knife As A Scraper Or Else You Won't Have It Very Long

For many cooks, it happens almost on autopilot. After chopping some aromatics or herbs, you want to create space for the next ingredient so you scrape the cutting board using your knife's blade and push the chopped onions or garlic to the side. Then, once all the chopping and dicing is over and it's time to cook, you again use your knife to scrape the ingredients from the chopping board into the cooking pot. But hear this, if you want to keep your knife in top shape, you must stop this habit.

Knives are built to cut vertically, but if you use one as a scraper, the side-to-side motion of the blade against a hard surface causes misalignment, making the knife blunt even with just a few strokes. To rectify this, you'll need to keep honing and sharpening your knife from scratch more often. However, there's an easy alternative if you must use your knife: Simply flip the blade over and use the spine.

That blunt edge of the spine is slightly thicker and therefore sturdier than the sharp side of the blade, so you don't need to worry about damaging it, and, most importantly, you get to keep the cutting edge intact. Another option is using your hand to push the ingredients from the chopping board to the next location. But there's an even better alternative tool for this task: a bench scraper.