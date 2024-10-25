The Pancake-Making Tool That Makes Jell-O Shots Easier To Make

Devices aside, the best Jell-O shot recipe is going to be a little more complicated than simply mixing that iconic boxed powder with your selected spirit. Getting the proportions right is crucial for achieving an actual set finish versus a semi-suspended sludge. And, as in all things ABV, moderation is key. "It's very important to not put too much alcohol in it, because it will make the gelatin not set up right which is going to cause a whole other set of issues for you," bartender and recipe developer Kamaron Lockwood emphasized in Chowhound's how-to guide for making Jell-O shots, adding, "You're going to come back in four hours and your Jell-O shots are going to be still liquid-y and runny."

So, instead of drowning your mix with your favorite hooch for the occasion, swap only a 1/2 cup of the required water with vodka, rum, or tequila, and the like. You'll still begin making your Jell-O according to standard instructions by dissolving the powder in boiled water, but then you'll add that 1/2 cup of liquor to a 1/2 cup of cold water to blend. Then, you can transfer the booze-infused liquid Jell-O into the pancake batter dispenser, easily portion it into petite plastic cups or the shot molds of your choice (all without making a mess), refrigerate for about four hours, and serve.