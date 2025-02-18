How Opera Cake Got Its Name

Saying opera cake is delicious doesn't do it justice at all. The delicate almond sponge layers – known as joconde – rich buttercream, smooth chocolate ganache, and coffee syrup make this French classic impossible to resist. It's no wonder it ranks among the 20 French cakes you need to try at least once. If you're keen on the details, its unique name has likely triggered your curiosity by this point. While you've perhaps already uncovered the mystery of what sets opera cake apart from tiramisu, there's still one more question to answer: What's in a name?

Opera cake — in French, "gâteau opéra" – is a symbol of elegance. It might surprise you that it didn't come into existence until 1955. Chef Cyriaque Gavillon came up with it while experimenting at the Dalloyau Pâtisserie in Paris. He dedicated his time to crafting a cake that would leave a lasting impression on anyone who took a bite. And, that's exactly what he did. But, since there's a woman behind every successful man, it was his wife, Andrée, who named it.

The story goes that once Andrée tasted her husband's rectangular creation — an unconventional cake at the time — she found it so luxurious that she compared it to the opera house Palais Garnier,, one of Paris' most iconic monuments. Gavillon embraced the name and the rest became history.