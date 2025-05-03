5 Types Of Alcohol That Pair Best With Ginger Ale

When making a multi-ingredient cocktail feels too complicated and a beer doesn't feel special enough, a simple spirit and ginger ale concoction can hit the spot. This is the kind of cocktail that should be served in a highball glass, with ice and a minimalist garnish like a wedge of lime. Ginger ale's fizzy, sweet, and spicy complexity makes it arguably the best highball mixer for anyone looking for something a little more interesting than plain carbonated water but not as dominating or saccharine as cola.

Another feather in this mixer's cap is how well it pairs with almost all major types of alcohol. In fact, there is an entire subgenre of "mule" cocktails that traditionally use ginger beer as a mixer, but have now expanded to include ginger ale. It's worth noting that ginger ale and ginger beer are different, with the latter's potent spicy flavor better suited to high-proof spirits and stronger flavored pairings. Ginger ale, on the other hand, is a versatile and complex soda that offers simple sophistication. You can mix it with high-end spirits without losing their subtleties. However, not all ginger ale brands are equal, so pick a well-balanced one to complement your cocktail.

While ginger ale is a good mixer to experiment with in complex cocktails, here we will look at which alcohol types it pairs best with, so that you can churn out a satisfying drink with just a spirit, some ginger ale, and a simple garnish.